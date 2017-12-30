2 dead in separate Ecija shooting incidents

SAN JOSE CITY, Philippines – A tricycle driver and a farmer were gunned down in separate incidents in Nueva Ecija Friday, police said.

The first fatality, Ricky Buenaobra, 47, single and a resident of Zone 4, Barangay San Juan in this city, was refilling at a gas station in Barangay Palestina, San Jose City when shot by unidentified men riding in tandem on Friday morning.

According to a report submitted to the Nueva Ecija police provincial director, Senior Supt. Eliseo Tanding,

the victim was sitting on his tricycle when the suspects on board a motorcycle colored black and blue pulled up from behind. The back rider drew a short firearm then fired successively, hitting the victim in different parts of the body, killing him on the spot.

The riders sped off soon after.

Police recovered from the crime scene four shells from a cal. 45.

Meanwhile in the nearby town of Rizal, farmer Danilo Obando was shot dead inside his house by an unidentified killer.

The 37-year-old resident of Barangay San Gregorio had just come home when the lone gunman, wearing a desert storm jacket and black ball cap, followed the victim inside their house and shot him repeatedly, according to Obando’s live-in partner Shiela May Santos, 27.

Th gunman wielded a caliber .45 pistol. Obando was hit in different parts of the body and died instantly.

The suspect casually walked away after the shooting.

Police are investigating both murders.