6 perish in Bulacan plane crash

BULACAN, Philippines- A six-seater light airplane crash-landed on a house in Purok 3, Barangay Lumang Bayan, Plaridel town, in Bulacan province before noon on Saturday after taking off from an airstrip nearby.

At least six people were confirmed dead in the accident, said Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, Bulacan Police Provincial Director, who immediately went to the crash site.

Among the fatalities were Linda and Rizza Santos, both residents of the house hit by the crashed plane, he said.

The plane, a Piper PA-23 Apache six-seater twin-engine light aircraft with registry number RP-C299 and operated by Lite Air Express, was bound for Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

It took off from the Plaridel airstrip at 11:21 a.m. Saturday and shortly crash-landed in the said barangay.

The plane was piloted by Capt. Ruel Meloria and co-piloted by Efren Patugalan with four other passengers.

The investigators are still determining the identities of other casualties in the plane crash as of this posting.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ (CAAP) accident investigators and a team from Flight Safety and Inspectorate Services (FSIS) were immediately dispatched to the crash site, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said.

All aircraft operated by Lite Air Express are grounded pending results of investigations, Apolonio added.