A STAMP OF LOVE, LOYALTY | PHLPost releases Year of the Dog stamps to welcome 2018

MANILA – The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released Year of the Dog special stamps to welcome the year 2018 in the Chinese Lunar Calendar.

The dog is the symbol of loyalty, honesty and possesses the best traits of human nature, said a press release from PHLPOst. People born under this sign are honest, friendly, loyal, smart, straight forward and venerable and have a strong sense of responsibility.

The dog is considered man’s good friend that can understand the human spirit and obey its master, whether he is wealthy or not.

The 2018 New Year Stamp also comes with a souvenir sheet to highlight the colors red and gold in special round perforation, which symbolizes prosperity and good luck.

The regular stamp features a golden retriever dog, one of the most popular dog breeds known to be kind, loving, obedient, and eager to please their families.

The Dog is the eleventh in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac sign. PHLPost has printed 101,000 copies of the two different colorful designs of the regular stamps, which can be purchased at P12 and P45 per stamp.

In addition, PHLPost also printed 6,000 copies of the limited edition souvenir sheets to be sold at P200 each for stamp collectors.

The layout of the stamps was done by in-house graphic artist Rodine C. Teodoro.

The stamps and official first-day cover are now available at the Post Shop, Central Post Office, Door 203, Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila and area post offices nationwide. For inquiries, please call 527-01-08 or 527-01-32.