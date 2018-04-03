In the works or not, an ABS-CBN remake of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ a tall order

Highlights:

A Facebook poll on a fantasy casting for fantasy epic “The Lord of the Rings” raised some eyebrows.

At least $251 million or P12 billion is needed to franchise the classic.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN seems to be delegating its casting decisions to social media in conducting informal social media polls on a supposed Filipino remake of the epic “The Lord of the Rings” franchise.

Last week, the Kapamilya network polled Facebook users on actors and actresses they think would be best to play the main characters in JRR Tolkien’s classic trilogy — Lady Galadriel, Arwen Undómiel, Legolas Greenleaf and Frodo Baggins.

While many chose their picks, not everyone welcomed the idea. They questioned the television giant’s ability to equal the award-winning production.

“Dear ABS-CBN, please don’t ruin the movie. You will just humiliate yourself. I’m pretty sure you cannot give justice to it,” commented one Facebook user.

Another Facebook user asked to respect the vision of the author: “LOTR is the best movie with good graphics and good story. Kung hindi pa kayang pantayan, ‘wag na muna i-remake!”

Some could not believe that ABS-CBN is actually planning to produce its own version of the trilogy.

Are we sure this LoTR remake from ABS-CBN is not just an April Fools thing? lmaoooooo because if not, cease and deSIST!!! — Patricia (@patricianellas) March 31, 2018

For the roles of Galadriel and Arwen, users were asked to choose from:

Arci Munoz Angel Locsin Anne Curtis-Smith Pia Wurtzbach Liza Soberano Kathryn Bernardo Nadine Lustre

For the roles of Legolas and Frodo, users were asked to choose from:

Daniel Padilla James Reid Enrique Gil Nash Aguas Jerome Ponce McCoy de Leon Joshua Garcia

Alongside reactions panning the plan, other users answered the poll and placed their bets on their favorite actor and actress.

“I love Kathryn pero parang mas babagay si Nadine (to play Arwen) because of her face kasi fierce and matapang, kasi si Kath angelic ang face n’ya ‘di bagay sa mga ganong character ‘yung pang matapang and palaban. Just sayin’ tho. #nohate,” commented a Facebook user.

Other Facebook users chose Nash Aguas and Joshua Garcia to play ring bearer Frodo.

Too ambitious? Here’s what it takes to do a remake



This project seems to be a tall order for the leading local network because of budgeting and licensing issues.

Amazon-owned television network Amazon Studios announced that it would make a TV series based on Tolkien’s three novels, in a plan similar to ABS-CBN’s. But it reportedly had to pay around $250 million for the rights alone from Tolkien Estate. The budget for the series itself would need at least a fresh $1 million.

ABS-CBN has yet to formally announce if there is any serious pursuit to produce a Filipino version of the “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

It is likely, however, that the polls are just exploratory. Last March 28, the Kapamilya network released a similar Facebook poll asking if Yassi Pressman, Erich Gonzales, Liza Soberano or Jodi Sta. Maria would play the Virgin Mary for Lenten show.

Despite garnering many responses, ABS-CBN did not release any Lenten special for the Holy Week.