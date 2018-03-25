Adrift for 3 days, fisherman rescued near Ayungin Shoal in West PH Sea

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Philippines – A fisherman from Palawan was rescued near the Ayungin Shoal in Kalayaan town, West Philippines Sea (WPS) Friday afternoon after drifting at sea for three days.

Capt. Cheryl Tindog, Western Command spokesperson and Public Affairs Office chief, identified the fisherman as Albert Carcuevas, 33, resident of Barangay Sicud, Rizal, southern Palawan.

She said Carcuevas went fishing on March 20 on his small motorized banca off the shores of Rizal when it suffered engine trouble and was drifted by high winds to the Dalagang Bukid Shoal near Ayungin in the WPS.

She said Carcuevas had to endure three days at sea without food and water before he was rescued by Filipino soldiers residing in a naval floating asset at the shoal in Kalayaan.

The fisherman was rescued by naval floating asset LS 57 and is in stable condition.

“His family has been informed of what had happened to him, while the Western Command shall ensure his safe return,” Tindog said.