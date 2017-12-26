AFP on full alert as CPP marks 49th anniversary

MANILA – As the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) observes its 49th founding anniversary Tuesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has placed its military units nationwide on full alert to deter possible attacks by the communist group.

“The AFP is vigilant for possible CPP-NPA attacks on our people and vulnerable communities. Their celebration is usually accompanied by armed attacks against the people that reflect the CPP-NPA’s true color as a criminal organization void of any ideology,” AFP spokesperson, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Arevalo said that, due to the atrocities the NPA has committed through the years, the rebel group “has lost its dialogical mooring and all its actions reflect a terrorist organization.”

“It is in this light that we call on their members to take a good look at their organization and reflect deeply so that they may be able to decide to come back into the fold of the law, be with their families, and become productive citizens of the community,” he added.

Arevalo said the AFP will abide by the government’s declaration of suspending military operations, but will remain in an active defense posture to thwart any atrocity, deception, or sabotage the rebels plan to conduct.