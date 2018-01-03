Apayao man chokes to death on betel nut

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A young man reportedly choked to death while indulging in a traditional pastime — chewing betel nut — in Luna town, Apayao province early Tuesday, January 2.

The Luna police said Michelle Wamil Pedronan informed them of the incident involving her partner, Jomarie David Chica, 23, of Barangay Capagaypayan.

Investigators said Chica suddenly lost consciousness while chewing betel nut with lime and a leaf called “gawed,” a combination called momma in Northern Luzon and nganga in other places in the country.

Friends rushed Chica to the Far North Luzon General Hospital and Training Center at Quirino, Luna where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician, Dr. Donnel Rivera, whose initial findings described the cause of death as mechanical obstruction in the upper airway.