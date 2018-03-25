BANKS ADVISORY | PSBank, BPI announce skeds during Holy Week

MANILA – All branches of Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) nationwide will be closed on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, March 29-30.

The bank, however, assured its clients that all its 609 automated teller machines (ATMs) as well as its mobile and internet banking facilities will remain available.

In an advisory issued Friday, the bank said all payroll crediting on Thursday and Friday next week will continue along with bills payments with accounts due on the said dates.

“For PSBank loans, payments will be value dated on its original due date and accounts will be debited on April 2,” it said; thus, it encourages its clients to make sure that they have sufficient funds by April 2 “to avoid penalties.”

Check clearing will be suspended on Thursday and Friday next week, it said, while checks received after the cut-off time on Wednesday will be processed on April 2.

“No penalties will be changed for checks dated March 29 and 30, intended for PSBank loan payments,” it added.

Time deposits maturing on March 20 and 30, 2018 will be processed on April 2.

BPI CLOSED 3 DAYS

In observance of Holy Week, all BPI, BPI Family Savings Bank and BPI Direct BanKo branches and kiosks nationwide will be closed from March 29, Maundy Thursday, to April 1, Easter Sunday.

“Our regular bank operations will resume on April 2, Monday,” the bank said in an advisory. “We encourage clients to complete their banking transactions, including bills payments, ahead of the long weekend.

“Please note that payments made from March 29 to April 1 will be posted on April 3, Tuesday. For other concerns, clients may reach BPI’s 24/7 contact center at 89-100.- With a report from PNA