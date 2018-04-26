Gov’t firm suddenly gets dragged into viral Ferrari parking blunder

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority, a government-owned corporate entity, has responded to a recently-revived viral photo of a Ferrari illegally parked at popular restaurant hub Burgos Circle in Bonifacio Global City.

The luxury sports vehicle allegedly belonged to one of its officials.

In its official statement, the BCDA said that lawyer Peter Paul Andrew Flores who supposedly owned the Ferrari left the agency in 2016, the same year the photo first went viral.

The corporation also related that the concerned agencies have started looking into the veracity of the photo.

Viral after two years

Attributed to a certain “V. Ventura,” the photo of the red Ferrari was posted on the Facebook page Newsgraph.

The accompanying account details how a tow truck operator that was supposed to take away the vehicle departed from the scene after being informed by a waiter from the restaurant that the vehicle belonged to an “Atty. Flores of the BCDA.”

While there has been general condemnation after the post’s revival, one commenter asked for the public to withhold judgement as no official details have come out even after the BCDA took notice of the post’s popularity.

Another Facebook user said his grandfather was not allowed to park in the same area.

“My grandfather told them ‘Eh kanino tong nakapark sa likod?’ The enforcers said it belonged to a Congressman. My grandfather simply said ‘Paalisin mo siya ‘tsaka ako aalis’ then proceeded to the restaurant,” the commenter shared.

His grandfather’s car, as well as the congressman’s, was left untouched by enforcers officials.

BGC traffic and parking rules available on the internet

Looking for parking in the sprawling business district and lifestyle hub is a difficult ordeal for its many patrons. As such, traffic and parking rules in the Fort Bonifacio area have been made available online.

A map of designated parking spaces is also available for those looking to optimize their visit to BGC.