WATCH | BIR files tax raps vs Taguba, Kenneth Dong – bizmen linked to P6.4-B shabu smuggling

MANILA – The Bureau of Internal Revenue has filed a tax evasion case with the Department of Justice against businessmen involved in the P6.4 billion smuggling of shabu from China passing through the Customs Green Lane.

It is the first case for the new year filed by Internal Revenue Commissioner Caesar Dulay himself.

Charged were star witness and whistle-blower Mark Taguba, and businessman and campaign contributor Kenneth Dong.

The BIR built up its case after monitoring the marathon hearings conducted by the Senate, where Taguba and Dong were among the resource persons.

According to Commissioner Dulay, Taguba failed to pay P850 million in taxes to BIR; for Dong, the liability is P11 million.

According to Dulay, investigation by BIR showed Taguba is not a simple businessman, but a key player or fixer at Customs.

Taguba pays at least P27,000 in “tara” or bribe to certain Customs employees for every container van he brings in.

In 2016, Taguba earned P1.2 billion, BIR said, and yet, he did not register his business with BIR way back when he started operations in 2009.

It was only in 2017 when Taguba took steps to change his taxpayer category, BIR said.

Moreover, Taguba allegedly failed to pay income tax return and value added tax return from 2009 to 2016.

As for the BIR investigation on Dong, Commissioner Dulay said the businessman earned P320,000 from September to December 2016.

He also donated P8 million in campaign contribution to then-candidate Risa Hontiveros in 2013 and 2016, and P3 million to the senatorial campaign of Joel Villanueva.

Dong also bought several luxury cars and a townhouse unit.

Dulay made it clear, meanwhile, they are still investigating other personalities linked to the P6.4-billion shabu smuggling.