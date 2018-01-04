Boost your immune system with Fruitas’ new guyabano shakes

Tired and sluggish after all the holiday eating and partying? When you feel this way, it’s a challenge to go back to one’s regular routines. Guyabano or soursop is known to help boost one’s immune system especially since the cold weather makes one prone to colds and flu.

Fruitas Holdings Inc., a chain of fresh fruit shake stands in the Philippines, just launched its Fruitas Super G that has the superfood guyabano—known to be a great immune system booster.

The fruit is abundant in tropical countries like the Philippines and is a rich source of Vitamin C, B1 and B2, potassium, magnesium, and dietary fibers. It helps fight fever, cough and colds and other viral infections.

Super G comes in four delicious flavor combinations: Pure Guyabano, Guyabano Melon, Guyabano Pineapple, and Guyabano Mango, priced at Php89 for large (16 oz.) and Php119 for grande (22 oz.).

Peter Carrillo, Fruitas Holding Inc.’s marketing manager, noted the company’s efforts to diversify and introduce a new healthy product: “Fruitas Holdings Inc. is dedicated to continuously introduce the best food choices to the Filipino market. With the launch of Super G, we are proud to diversify and venture to other fruit options fit for the Filipino taste buds. We’re also glad to make Filipinos’ favorite childhood treat, the famous ice candy, more affordable for everyone.”

Quick, cold juice and coffee fixes

The other new product is the affordable Fruitas Ice Candy line, which consists of classic flavors include time-tested favorites such as Buko Pandan, Chocolate, Cafe Latte, Cookies & Cream, Double Dutch, Quezo Real, Ube and Vanilla.

Each kiddie-size ice candy is priced at Php5 while the regular ica candy is priced at Php10. Real fruits are incorporated in the Premium Fresh Fruit line with flavors like Avocado, Buko, Buko Salad, Fruit Salad, Mango, Melon, Strawberry, and Melon-Mango, available at Php10 for kiddie size and Php20 for the regular size.

These treats are available in all Fruitas and Fruitas Ice Candy branches nationwide. For more information, check Fruitas Shakes on Facebook