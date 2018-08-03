Boxing-Matthysse hangs up gloves after loss to Pacquiao

BUENOS AIRES — Argentine boxer Lucas Matthysse announced his retirement from the ring on Thursday, almost three weeks after losing his WBA welterweight title to Filipino great Manny Pacquiao.

“Today I decided to hang up my gloves,” the 35-year-old Matthysse said on Instagram. “Another stage of my life is here… Proud to have remained at the top level for 10 years where I fought the world’s best boxers.”

Known as La Maquina, or The Machine, Matthysse, who also held the interim WBC super lightweight title, bowed out with a career record of 39 wins (36 KO) and five losses.

He lost his WBA title to Pacquiao, 39, in Kuala Lumpur on July 15 after the fight was stopped in the seventh round. It was Pacquia’s 11th world title in an incredible career that has made him a national hero in his native Philippines. —Writing by Andrew Downie. Reporting by Ramiro Scandalo