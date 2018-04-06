Why Brilliante Mendoza’s ‘AMO’ is not quite Netflix’s ‘Narcos’

With the announcement of popular streaming service Netflix decision to pick up drama series “AMO” by Filipino director Brillante Mendoza, viewers could not help compare it with widely popular “Narcos” dealing with a similar subject—drugs.

“Narcos,” a Netflix original series, recounts the hunt of the US Drug Enforcement Agency for the two largest drug cartels in Colombia: Pablo Escobar’s Medellin Cartel for the first two seasons and the secretive Cali Cartel for the third season.

“AMO,” meanwhile, details the life of a fictional Filipino high school student who starts peddling drugs and enters the dangerous world of the drug trade.

Two shows, two messages



While both Netflix-backed serials follow governments’ brutal campaigns against the illegal trade, the parallelisms seem to end there.

In an interview with National Public Radio, “Narcos” executive producer Eric Newman revealed that he did not agree with the anti-drug campaign his magnum opus chronicles.

“I think that’s really the deepest flaw in the American war on drugs: this idea that we can ride into a foreign country, set up shop, take out the bad guys, and somehow that’s going to stem the flow of cocaine into America,” said Newman in the interview with NPR.

“The reality is you’re never going to win a war on drugs, or any war for that matter, by operating on the supply. You have to approach the demand,” he added.

It’s clear that both directors saw the horror of illegal substances, but their preferred approaches in addressing the drug problem are greatly at odds.

On Thursday, Mendoza defended on Twitter a main argument of his small screen work, presented Duterte’s bloody war as “necessary for the Philippines—not only for the Philippines but also other countries afflicted with the drug problem.”

Online critics of the drug war, which has led to thousands of deaths of drug suspects since 2016 without benefit of a trial, quickly countered the director.

His reasons for creating “AMO” differ greatly from those raised by producers of “Narcos.”

IRL, ‘Narcos’ character owns up to ‘mistakes’



In February 2017, at both the peak of President Duterte’s drug war and the popularity of “Narcos,” Cesar Gaviria, the president of Columbia who oversaw the crackdown on the brutal Medellin Cartel and its ruthless leader Escobar wrote an opinion piece on the New York Times titled “President Duterte is Repeating My Mistakes.”

Gaviria’s ascent to the presidency and his administration’s bloody feud with Escobar are presented in the first two seasons of “Narcos.”

In the column, Gaviria admits that his strategy, which like Duterte’s war on drugs involved strengthening the police force and military involvement to lead the crackdown, was not the answer to the poverty-saddled South American nation.

“Winning the fight against drugs requires addressing not just crime, but also public health, human rights and economic development.”

— Cesar Gaviria, former president of Colombia

“Throwing more soldiers and police at the drug users is not just a waste of money but also can actually make the problem worse. Locking up nonviolent offenders and drug users almost always backfires, instead strengthening organized crime, ” writes Gaviria in his column.

Gaviria instead advocated for addressing the social inequalities that push citizens to partake in the drug trade.

“Winning the fight against drugs requires addressing not just crime, but also public health, human rights and economic development. No matter what Mr. Duterte believes, there will always be drugs and drug users in the Philippines,” Gaviria wrote.