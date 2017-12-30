BSP to public: Refrain from posting images of defective cash notes of no numismatic value

MANILA – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is strongly urging the public to refrain from acts that could cast doubt on the credibility of our legal tender, such as posting images of supposedly defective cash notes.

BSP said that posting photos of alleged misprinted banknotes on social media causes confusion which may negatively affect commerce.

The public is also advised to be vigilant against acts of those who wish to confuse, deceive or illegally profit from posting, producing and/or selling fake “misprinted” notes with no numismatic value.

“The BSP reiterates that alleged faceless/misprinted Philippine Peso Bill/s must immediately be brought to the BSP Head Office in Manila, the Security Plant Complex in Quezon City or any of its Regional Offices and Branches nationwide for the authenticity of the said bills to first be established.”

The BSP assures the public that it is, and has, always been committed to safeguarding the authenticity and genuineness of our currency and to protecting the public interest.