Cebu Pacific issues peak season travel advisory

Cebu Pacific (CEB) and Cebgo remind all passengers during this crunch holiday season to allot ample time to get to the airport, check-in, go through security and immigration checks, and process pre-departure requirements.

“CEB Domestic Check-in counters are open three hours before the scheduled time of departure and four hours for international flights,” a Cebu Pacific advisory indicated.

“All check-in counters close 45 minutes before the scheduled time of flights, except those exiting the Dubai and Middle East (one hour) and Shanghai (50 minutes).”

Cebu Pacific has also deployed roving check-in agents in all of the Philippine airports the carrier operates in, including the NAIA Terminal 3 and Terminal 4.

“The agents are equipped with iPads with the Levarti MAX Airport application, as well as portable printers. This allows CEB terminal personnel to remotely check-in passengers, assign seats, facilitate payment for baggage and other ancillary services, and even print boarding passes.”

CEB and Cebgo passengers may also check-in using the following options to cut the waiting and queuing time:

CEB Mobile Check-in. Download the official Cebu Pacific Mobile App on the App Store or Google Play and tap on the Check-In option. CEB Mobile Check-in is available from seven (7) days to four (4) hours before an international flight, and up to one (1) hour before a domestic flight.

CEB Web Check-in. Visit the Manage Booking section of the Cebu Pacific website (http://www.cebupacificair.com). For international flights, web check-in is available from seven (7) days up to four (4) hours before scheduled flight departure. Those taking domestic flights can do web check-in up to one (1) hour before their scheduled departure.

Self-Check-in Kiosks. Passengers at NAIA Terminals 3 and 4 and selected domestic airports can use these kiosks to check-in their flights eight (8) hours up to one (1) hour before the scheduled flight departure.

Domestic Airports with CEB Self Check-in Kiosks

Bacolod: Bacolod–Silay International Airport

Busuanga (Coron): Francisco B. Reyes Airport

Cagayan de Oro: Laguindingan Airport

Clark: Clark International Airport

Davao: Francisco Bangoy International Airport

Dipolog: Dipolog Airport

General Santos: General Santos International Airport

Iloilo: Iloilo International Airport

Kalibo: Kalibo International Airport

Legazpi: Legazpi International Airport

Ozamiz Labo: Ozamiz City Airport

Roxas: Roxas Airport

Pagadian: Pagadian Airport

Puerto Princesa: Puerto Princesa International Airport

Tagbilaran: Tagbilaran Airport

Zamboanga: Zamboanga International Airport

Butuan: Bancasi Airport

Domestic web or mobile check-in guests with check-in luggage can drop these off at the bag drop counter at least 45 minutes before the flight, except those exiting the Middle East (one hour) and Shanghai (50 minutes).

International web or mobile check-in guests still need to show up at check-in or bag drop counter at least one (1) hour before the flight to present valid travel documents.

Domestic web or mobile check-in guests with check-in luggage can drop these off at the bag drop counter at least 45 minutes before the flight, except those exiting the Dubai (one hour) and Shanghai (50 minutes). International web or mobile check-in guests still need to show up at check-in or bag drop counter at least one (1) hour before the flight to present valid travel documents.

Dedicated bag drop counters (D16-D24) are available for web and mobile boarding pass holders at the NAIA Terminal 3.

Here are other reminders for all CEB and Cebgo passengers: