Celebrities share their fascination with ‘Star Wars’

If there is one film this season that stirred excitement and is still being talked about amidst the MMFF frenzy, it would be “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Such excitement was stirred by premiere screening and special events attended by local celebrities, as well as special life-size Star Wars-inspired installations.

Bring out your lightsabers! Jedis and Siths can still enjoy and have their photos taken with life-size Star Wars installations at the activity center of the SM Mall of Asia. The centerpiece of the exhibit is a replica of the TIE Silencer, Kylo Ren’s angular fighter as seen in the latest Star Wars film.

According to SM Cinemas Manager for Global Partnerships Matt Alcanzaren, SM Cinemas consulted with Disney and Disney had to approve their TIE Silencer design to ensure that the appearance of the replica remains faithful to the original.

Actors dressed as Storm Troopers from the 501st Legion — and as Kylo Ren and Jedis— graced the unveiling of the exhibit. This was followed by light cocktails and a screening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at the IMAX Cinema.

Celebrity parents RJ Ledesma, Miriam Quiambao and Daphne Oseña-Paez attended the event with their kids in tow. Among the three, RJ is the self-confessed, die-hard Star Wars fan.

The actor-host, writer and entrepreneur has watched all the films in the franchise and has been a Star Wars collector since childhood. His home is filled with Star Wars action figures and other memorabilia that his children also enjoy.

RJ cites “The Empire Strikes Back” as one of his most loved Star Wars film, but is open to more adding to his list. Even his wife, Vanessa, is a Star Wars fan. In true Jedi fashion, they nicknamed their son R3, after the droid R2D2.

“We’re a Star Wars family,” RJ quipped.

TV host and producer Daphne Oseña-Paez confessed that she and her daughters became Star Wars fans only when Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey, was introduced. Watching Star Wars films has become a girl power-filled bonding moment for them.

The force is strong even with former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao. Miriam claims she has been a Star Wars fan since she was very young. She now looks forward to Star Wars films with her husband, Ardy, and their son.

Another beauty titlist, Ariella Arida, was also seen at the event.

The Star Wars exhibit at the SM Mall of Asia will run until January 8. Meanwhile, Star Wars fans in the South can visit SM Seaside City Cebu to see a replica of the X-Wing, the Rebel Alliance’s heavily-armed starfighter aircraft.

Those who haven’t seen “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” can still see the film in select cinemas with limited screening schedules.

Those who haven't seen "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" can still see the film in select cinemas with limited screening schedules.