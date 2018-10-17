It’s final: Agot Isidro not running in 2019 midterm elections

Actress Agot Isidro referenced her speculated senatorial bid once more during the last day of filing for the certificate of candidacies and reiterated that she is not running for public office.

Isidro joked in a tweet that her supporters should bring “banderitas” or colorful pennants to the Comelec’s main office.

She accompanied her post with a picture taken in the Zion National Park at the United States of America. The actress is currently on vacation, based on her Instagram account.

Waiting for my bus to Comelec. Ihanda na ang mga banderitas! 😂😂😂 Seriously, good luck sa mga kakandidato. More importantly, good luck sa mamamayang Pilipino! pic.twitter.com/N7tyrFvPOL — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) October 16, 2018

Some of her supporters expressed their disappointment over the actress’ final decision on her speculated senatorial bid.

Huhuhuhu! Hoping pa man din.. Agot for Senator.#AIsidro2019 — Gene Vaughn🎃 (@iamgenevaughn) October 16, 2018

Akala ko pa naman may plot twist… — GinaDaBo$$🗽🗼🌎🇵🇭 (@ginalingansaNYC) October 16, 2018

Others wished her well and claimed that her critical tweets about the administration are already enough since it speaks for itself on where she stands.

Ganda mooooo. You have my vote if you run but I like you the way it is. You’ve been living a peaceful life and sharing your opinions here on Twitter made us “woke” enough. Love you Ms. A! ❤️❤️❤️ #ParaSaPilipinas — Irene Adler (@cumbermood) October 16, 2018

i think the natural energy vortex where you are played a part in your decision …… please continue sending out positive vibes. you dont have to be in politics in order to that …. actually being in politics is mostly negative. — ALT 3rd Native (@DeeJayBee42) October 17, 2018

Isidro has been speculated to run as a senator under the Liberal Party in the 2019 midterm elections since May.

She has been vocal about the administration and has been accused of being a “dilawan” by President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters because of her critical take on political matters.

READ: Agot Isidro won’t be silenced despite threats on social media

She is also active in showing her support for Liberal Party members such as Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Leila de Lima.

Even in captivity, the unjustly persecuted Sen. Leila de Lima shows us courage, resilience, wisdom and integrity. That’s so much more than what you see in the majority of the cast of this show called The Senate Hearings.#FreeLeilaNow — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) February 24, 2018

Agot and the Liberal Party

Liberal Party President Francis Pangilinan in May floated Isidro’s name as one of the potential candidates in their senatorial slate.

He admitted her reluctance before but said, “Of course, she’s hesitant but then we said, ‘We need more women to step up.’ She said, ‘You can consider it but let me think about it also.’ So we’re still convincing her.”

The actress revealed in June that she was not yet ready to enter the political field and stated that she still enjoys filmmaking and acting.

“Ang sarap gumawa ng pelikula. Gawa muna tayo ng pelikula. Ang sarap umarte, especially now that the landscape of filmmaking has changed so parang feeling ko, doon muna ako sa nag-e-enjoy ako. Parang hindi yata enjoy masyado ang Senado,” she said.

Two months later, Isidro reiterated that she wouldn’t enter politics and said that it was never her intention.

For the record, I am not running for any public office. Never intended, desired, planned.

I believe I have more power as a private citizen to address society’s ills.

Having said that, mag-ingat ang lahat nang tatakbo sa susunod na eleksyon. Wala akong palalampasin. — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) August 19, 2018

However, when the opposition party released its tentative roster of 18 senatorial candidates in September, Isidro’s name was included—along with Jim Paredes, Dingdong Dantes and Leah Navarro.

Pangilinan said that the list was collated after the Liberal Party and its coalition parties met each other in a series of meetings. He also vouched for their qualifications and declared that they have “sterling track records.”