Jeffree Star to visit the Philippines next year

American makeup artist Jeffree Star announced on Twitter that he will come to visit the Philippines next year to expand his eponymous cosmetics company.

Star expressed his excitement for going to the Philippines next year, but he did not mention the specific date and place for his visit.

I can’t wait to travel to the Philippines next year and expand #JeffreeStarCosmetics 💄❤️ The sky is the limit!! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 18, 2018

He made another tweet saying that the country is “Jeffree Star Approved,” his popular catchphrase, and encouraged people to purchase his makeup products in a beauty store in Makati City.

The wait is over✨✨ The Philippines is officially #JeffreeStarApproved!! ✅💕 Now you can shop for all your fav #JeffreeStarCosmetics products in store at Freyja in Manila or online at https://t.co/vy6UW93DNk 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRPEIi5GIe — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 19, 2018

His brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, is carried by a new beauty hub called Beauty by Freyja.

It’s probably the most anticipated one that is being sold in the retail joint based on the testimonies of Filipinos on social media.

Jeffree star cosmetics in Glorietta, PH! 🇵🇭 🤤😍Shut up and take my money!!!!! @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/ooJcHIEjpH — Lizzzzzz (@lizznotuy) October 18, 2018

Beauty by Freyja currently caters to around 50 Korean and American labels, such as Benefit Cosmetics, theBalm, Huxley, Gerard Comsetics and Gesgep.

It is owned by Lux Asia Philippines, a distributor of beauty and luxury products in retail and e-commerce in the Asia Pacific region.

Who is Jeffree Star?

Star is a popular American beauty vlogger and makeup artist known for his frank reviews of various cosmetics products on his YouTube channel. His channel currently has over 11 million subscribers.

Star also has a bad record of being involved in many social media altercations against other names in the beauty industry.

Last August, Star made headlines in the Philippines when he alleged that Filipino blogger Michelle Dy copied the “Jeffree Star Approved” remark for her own content. He claimed that the phrase was trademark.

Interaksyon, however, found on August 2 that there was no active trademark of the catchphrase he popularized at that time. It was registered the next day, August 3.

While Star has been a vlogger since early 2000s, he only launched his makeup line in 2016 as an online concept store. His products are a wide array of lipsticks, highlighters and eyeshadow palettes.

In just a few years, Jeffree Star Cosmetics is now being sold via authorized resellers in many parts of the world, including the Philippines.

To promote his products, Star conducts meet-and-greet and makeup tutorial events, while also using them in the videos he creates for his channel.