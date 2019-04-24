Korean heartthrob Park Bo Gum tells Anne Curtis they’ll meet soon

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum informed TV host Anne Curtis-Smith on Twitter that his fan meet event which she’ll be hosting has been cancelled due to recent earthquakes that rocked the area of the venue in Metro Manila.

The young actor also expressed his condolences to the victims of the tragedy, saying he’ll include the Philippines in his prayers.

Curtis earlier shared her excitement to be the host of the fan meet which was supposed to take place on April 27.

Reading my script for @BOGUMMY Good Day in Manila. Ang swerte ng mga fan girls na mapipili to re-enact scenes from Encounter!!!!!! 🥰 WHO ELSE IS EXCITED?!!!!! Just a few more sleeps! @ovationprod — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 24, 2019

Bo Gum later apologized to her for postponing the occasion as a response to her tweet: “Though we cannot meet this time, I hope we’ll meet soon again. I’ll pray for the Philippines. Take care!”

Hi Anne! Thank you for sparing your time to emcee the 'Good day' in Manila event. Though we cannot meet this time, I hope we'll meet soon again. I'll pray for the Philippines. Take care! — 박보검 (@BOGUMMY) April 24, 2019

He also apologized to his fans for the canceled meet, citing safety purposes. He used the #PrayforPhilippines as he sent his “condolences and consolation” to earthquake victims.

#PrayForPhilippines

I'd like to inform you that the event in the Philippines scheduled for April 27, Saturday, has now been postponed due to the recent earthquake. I apologize to all who have been waiting for the event and ask for your kind understanding. — 박보검 (@BOGUMMY) April 24, 2019

“I apologize to all who have been waiting for the event and ask for your kind understanding,” Bo Gum said.

“My heartfelt condolences and consolation to the victims of the earthquake and their families. I’ll pray for the Philippines, and may God’s protection and care always be with all people in the Philippines,” he added.

Bo Gum’s talent agency, Blossom Entertainment, rescheduled the fan meeting titled “May you’re Everyday Be a Good Day” for June 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

His first-ever meeting with Filipino fans is produced by ABS-CBN Events and Ovation Productions.

The producers cited the safety of the fans as the reason for the postponement:

“We made this decision because we think the safety of our fans is the most important. We also hope the fans would be so kind to understand.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to those who suffered damage and to the families involved in this earthquake. We would like to express our apology to the many fans who have been waiting for this fan meeting.”

Bo Gum is known for his lead roles in popular Korean drama series “Encounter” and “Love in the Moonlight.”

He is one of the youngest stars to earn a number of acting awards at the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Seoul International Awards.