Two Filipinos impress rapper Russ with covers of his songs

American rapper Russell Vitale or Russ praised two Filipinos for their versions of his songs on Twitter.

Russ retweeted video clips of alternate versions of his rap songs on May 27, two months ahead of his concert here.

A certain AJ Perez Sugcang posted an acoustic rendition of Russ’ 2018 hit single “Missin’ You Crazy” on Twitter.

Then, Jamal Gullemas also posted his own take of the hip hop artist’s “Ain’t Nobody Takin’ My Baby.”

Both users tagged Russ’ Twitter handle and immediately got his attention.

Having watched the covers, the rapper praised them as “talented.”

Sugcang and Gullemas later thanked Russ for the recognition.

Russ became one of Forbes’ top earners in the industry and was featured in the magazine’s “30 under 30” list in the Music category in 2018.

He started gaining fame for his mixtapes comprising at least 800 songs which he composed and produced on his own on music-streaming website Soundcloud.

In 2017, he signed with Columbia Records. His first studio album “There’s Really a Wolf” immediately became platinum and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Aside from the singles mentioned, his other popular hits are “Losing Control” and “The Flute Song.”

In the Philippines, his upcoming concert on July 27 will be his first professional visit.

Russ Live will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao in Quezon City.