What Eddie Garcia’s film, TV colleagues are saying about his passing away

The passing of Eddie Garcia, a seasoned actor, on June 20 saddened his colleagues in the entertainment industry who recall his legacy and impact on their lives.

Garcia passed away late afternoon on Thursday after being in a state of coma for more than a week due to an accident at work. He died at 90 years old.

His colleagues in ABS-CBN’s long-running series “Ang Probinsyano,” where he played a leader of a drug syndicate, shared how much they’ll miss the respected actor.

Franco Laurel posted a group photo of them on Instagram wherein part of the caption read:

“His passion, love, dedication for his craft and his pursuit for excellence is what us actors emulate to this day,” Laurel said.

Joross Gamboa also shared photos of the late actor in character during the taping of an episode of the Kapamilya program.

Coco Martin, the lead star of the show, posted a lengthy letter of gratitude to Garcia.

“Maraming salamat sayo Lo sa lahat ng ating mga kwentuhan at tawanan at sa ating mga masasayang mga oras na magkasama. malayo man ang edad natin pero tinanggap mo ako bilang kaibigan mo,” part of Martin’s letter read.

Similarly, Garcia’s colleagues in the last Cinemalaya film he was part of titled “Hintayan ng Langit” thanked the actor for the time spent with him.

Juan Miguel Severo, whose one-act play the movie was based on, shared a message of celebrating Garcia’s works after mourning for his death.

“Siguro ang kasunod, Tito Eddie, ay pagdiriwang sa buhay na ipinahiram mo sa lahat ng ginampanang papel. Ang kasunod ay alaala ng industriya at tagasubaybay na iniwan. At hangga’t may nanonood ng ‘yong mga pelikula, sa amin, hindi ka magwawakas. Maraming salamat sa natatanging ambag, Tito Eddie. Pag-ibig namin, kapantay ay langit,” Severo said.

Isang mensahe mula sa aming manunulat na si Juan Miguel Severo:'Di gaya ng sa pelikula namin ang paniniwala ni Tito… Posted by Juan Miguel Severo's Hintayan ng Langit on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Director Dan Villegas also thanked Garcia on Twitter.

Tito Eddie, maraming, maraming salamat. It was an honor to have worked with you, sir. Rest in power, Manoy. We will miss you. — Dan Villegas (@danvillegas) June 20, 2019

Anne Curtis-Smith, Heart Evangelista, Agot Isidro and Kip Oebanda are among other personalities and celebrities who have posted their messages for the actor online.

The accident

Garcia suffered from a neck injury he obtained in an incident on set on June 8 during a taping of an upcoming series “Rosang Agimat” for GMA-7.

Film director Bibeth Orteza, a friend of the Garcia family, said the actor tripped on cable wire and fractured his neck.

Days later, the Makati Medical Center, where Garcia was confined, reported that the veteran actor fell into a state of coma.

GMA Network, meanwhile, assured the public that time on conducting an internal investigation of the incident.

He reportedly died at 4:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

The network also made a statement after. Part of it read

“An accomplished and respected actor and director, he was a movie icon and an industry pillar who has touched so many lives in the Philippine entertainment industry. He left behind a legacy of professionalism, dedication, and love for his craft. The Kapuso Network joins his family and the whole entertainment industry in mourning his passing.”

As of writing, GMA Network has yet released any results on their probe.