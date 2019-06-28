Matteo Guidicelli graduated from military reservist training with flying colors

Filipino-Italian actor Matteo Guidicelli felt much more respect for the Philippine military after he finished his one-month training as a reservist for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The Philippine Army also congratulated him on Facebook and noted that he was the only reservist among the 97 graduates last June 27.

Guidicelli announced that his training was over on Twitter.

“I’m out. I had an experience that was priceless,” he said.

I’m out. I had an experience that was priceless. Will be posting pics soon. Thank you everyone for the support! — Matteo Guidicelli (@mateoguidicelli) June 27, 2019

He also shared a photo of himself wearing a scout uniform taken at the camp at the First Scout Ranger Regiment, Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan.

“Lessons, experiences, struggles, challenges, emotions. Difficult to explain. But what I can say is that it has been the best experience of my life,” part of the caption read.

“God bless our soldiers and their families. Unity is the only solution to be a great nation, let’s do it,” he added.

The Filipino-Italian actor was an outstanding student, the Philippine Army said on Facebook, and he was awarded the Military Commendation Medal during the graduation.

Matteo Guidicelli graduates from Scout Ranger TrainingFORT BONIFACIO, Metro Manila – Army reservist Probationary 2nd… Posted by Philippine Army on Thursday, June 27, 2019

He also reportedly received a grade of 95.20%, the highest among the students.

His girlfriend, acclaimed singer Sarah Geronimo, was also one of the attendees during the event.

Guidicelli is now a member of the AFP Reserve Force as a Probationary 2nd lieutenant.

He joined the military last April 15 to express his love for the country.

“I would like to thank the people that have been very supportive. Exciting times ahead,” the Kapamilya said back then.

Guidicelli kept his fans updated of his activities through his social accounts.

The reserve force is basically the military’s backup or reinforcement in cases of wars, invasion, rebellion and other types of threats against the country.

Members of this force are also expected to be on-call to assist relief and rescue operations during disaster or calamities.

There are three types of reservists, namely, the ready reservist, the standby reservist and the retired reservist.

Matteo Guidicelli in the military

Several days after enlistment, Guidicelli posted photos of his activities such as pistol and marksmanship practice and visits with the troops in some parts of Mindanao.

His official scout ranger training at the camp in Bulacan started on June 1.

Guidicelli recalled his first days of it during the graduation rites.

“The physical aspect, given na mahirap, pero what got me is the first four days na psychological effect sa akin. Dahil galing ako sa civilian na buhay, isang araw lang yung transition ko at pumasok na ako sa military, akala ko kaya ko, pero sa totoo lang gusto ko ng umuwi,” he said.

Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, First Scout Ranger Regiment commander, described the cadets’ 30-day training as rigorous.

“They underwent one month rigorous training where their physical and mental abilities are harnessed to prepare them to lead,” Gonzales said.