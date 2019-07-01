Angel Locsin’s celebrity friends ecstatic over her engagement with Neil Arce

Actress Angel Locsin was thankful to her colleagues and fans who sent congratulations and well wishes over her surprise engagement with boyfriend Neil Arce.

She was particularly amused with the reaction of her friend, fellow actress Iza Calzado, reaction to her engagement.

Locsin shared her excitement of saying “yes” to Arce one June 29 through a series of Instagram posts.

She later retweeted a video clip from a fan of Calzado’s surprised look when she was informed that she will soon tie the knot. It was captioned: “Ang cute mo mars!”

It came from Twitter user @_aubreyjv and shared it by tagging the Twitter handles of Locsin and Calzado.

In the clip, fans caught up with Calzado at the annual Metro Manila Pride March to inform her of Locsin’s engagement.

The actress couldn’t at first hear what they were telling her. The Pride supporters had to raise their voices higher saying, “Engaged na si Angel Locsin! Ngayon lang.”

Calzado and the people around her applauded after.

Aside from Calzado, her friends in the industry such as Kim Chiu, Martin Bautista and Martin Nievera also expressed how happy they are for her.

She later thanked them for their messages.

“Thank you sooo much for being part of our journey & adding so much joy to our engagement. Love you guys,” Locsin said in one of the posts.

Locsin posted four photos of them on Instagram. She did not mention how Arce proposed to her but she said it was the “surprise of her life.”

The Kapamilya star confirmed her relationship with him last 2018 based on her social posts.

Locsin had been friends with Arce for seven years prior to their engagement.