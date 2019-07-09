Original ‘Mulan’ singer Lea Salonga just saw the teaser of new live-action movie

The newly-released teaser of the live-action Disney remake of the hit 1998 film “Mulan” impressed Broadway artist Lea Salonga who was the singing voice of the titular character in its animated version.

Salonga shared the teaser on Facebook, saying she found it “incredible.”

She also noticed that it featured a slowed down instrumental version of “Reflection,” the most popular song to come out of the 1998 version and which she sang herself.

Salonga also shared the trailer to her Twitter followers, some of whom wished she could have a cameo or at least, have her version of “Reflection” used in the movie’s soundtrack.

Salonga was the singing voice of Fa Mulan in “Mulan” and Princess Jasmine in the animated version of “Aladdin.”

Her musical contributions earned her to be recognized as a “Disney Legend” by the California-based company.

It is a recognition given to individuals who have made an “indelible mark” on Walt Disney and its creative legacy, particularly in films, television series and theme parks.

“Mulan” tells the story of a young woman in ancient China who takes her father’s place when the emperor requires each Chinese family to provide a male member in fighting the Hun invaders.

It is based on the Chinese legend “The Ballad of Hua Mulan.” The live-action remake features Liu Yifei as Mulan, Jet Li as the Emperor and Donnie Yen as Commander Tung.

The movie will premiere in Philippine theaters on March 27, 2020.