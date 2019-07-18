As seen on Instagram: Lea Salonga, Korean star Lee Sung-kyung as fans of one another

Lea Salonga and South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung had a brief interaction on Instagram over the latter’s rendition of “A Whole New World,” a video of which was also shared on the platform.

Lee, who was the main star of Korean drama “Weightlifting Fairy Kim bok-joo,” was captured singing it on a road trip and shared it back in 2017.

The popular track was originally sung by Salonga for the 1992 Disney animated film “Aladdin.”

Two years later, an Instagram account called K.dramas re-posted this and it was soon noticed by Salonga.

Last June 20, Salonga re-posted the video on her account.

She tagged the official account of the actress and captioned it with: “This is so adorable! Isn’t she a Disney princess?”

Three weeks later, Lee responded to Salonga’s praises and showed how much of a fan she is of the seasoned performer.

“I am so thankful and honored Lea! I’ve been practicing listening to you! You are inspirational and I love you so much!” Lee said in the comments section.

Fans of both celebrities were both delighted with the surprise engagement online as seen on their posts.

The only interaction that we need! Lee Sung Kyung (uri Bokjoo) liked and commented to Ms. Lea Salonga’s IG post about her. ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/wvy722GWrR — Saranghaeyo Oppa (@SaranghaeyOppaa) July 16, 2019

Lee played an aspiring female Olympic weightlifter named Kim Bok-Joo alongside Nam Joo-hyuk as Jung Joon in the Korean TV series “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo.”

She also starred in popular dramas “Cheese in the Trap” and “The Doctors.”

Aside from this show, Lee was also known as a model and previously graced the covers of mainstream fashion magazines Vogue Girl, W and CéCi.

Salonga, meanwhile, is among the few Filipinos who won several awards in the field of musical theater, including the prestigious Tony Awards.

She lent her voice to two Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan for their singing parts the hit animated movies “Aladdin” and “Mulan,” respectively.

She is also notable for her roles in iconic Filipino films such as “Sana Maulit Muli” in 1995 and the teen variety show “That’s Entertainment.”