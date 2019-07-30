Kids of ‘Goin’ Bulilit’ bid goodbye to ABS-CBN’s long-running children’s show

Former stars of ABS-CBN’s “Goin’ Bulilit,” a children’s gag show, expressed their gratitude and sadness for the program that will soon end after 14 years.

The network’s longest-running comedy show for children launched the careers of some of the popular names in the industry such as Julia Montes, Kathryn Bernardo, Nash Aguas and Sharlene San Pedro.

ABS-CBN first announced it through a teaser for an episode aired last July 24. In it, the hashtag #Goodbabyebulilit and the phrase “The last two weeks” were written on its logo.

Its head writer Josel Garlitos confirmed the news on Instagram that the show will air its last episode on August 4.

“Mga graduates, cast, staff, crew, mga manonood at sa mga lahat ng sumubaybay sa 14 na taon ng paborito niyong award-winning comedy gag show tuwing Linggo, ano ang #KwentongBulilitmo?” Garlitos said in the caption.

San Pedro and Miles Ocampo, one of the earlier cast members of the show, shared video clips on Twitter of their audition back then.

here’s a short video of my audition for goin bulilit. #goodbabyebulilit pic.twitter.com/I9YnPzPtly — Sharlene San Pedro (@shar_sanpedro) July 25, 2019

On July 27, John Manalo, an award-winning actor, shared a heartfelt message for his fellow “bulilit” members and the production team who made his three-year stay in the program memorable.

“Three years ako sa Bulilit at yung tatlong taon nay un ang nag ukit sa daan na tinatahak ko ngayon. Sa mga hindi nakakaalam, hindi ako galling sa marangyang pamilya kaya malaki pasasalamat at utang na loob ko sa show na ito,” Manalo said.

“I love, 3000 Goin’ Bulilit. Hindi ako magpapaalam sayo. Kagaya nga ng palagi na sinasabi naming sa harap ng green screen. See you soon, dito lang sa Goin’ Bulilit,” he added.

Ang aking Kwentong Bulilit. pic.twitter.com/wRQkqdjxdL — John Vladimir Manalo (@manalojohn) July 27, 2019

A gag show of child actors

“Goin Bulilit” premiered on Feb. 5, 2009 as a gag show starring child actors taking on adult characters in gags, sketches and segments, similar to a regular comedy show.

With the motto that “laughter is the best medicine,” the show’s popularity gained prominence overseas such as in Singapore, Malaysia, China and Thailand.

It won several prestigious awards over the years such as the Gawad Tagapuring mga Akademik ng Aninong Gumagalaw or Tanglaw Awards and the PMPC Star Awards.

In terms of acting, director Frasco Mortiz meticulously selected the children who will become part of the cast.

“From around 1,000 kids, only 100 or less were chosen because we made sure we’ve got the right ones — those who have the heart for acting,” Mortiz said in a previous interview.

Fans of the show laud the topics touched on each episode as these range from promoting Filipino family values to throwing shade on political affairs.

Spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo noted that this program had been the most political since the satirical “Abangan Ang Susunod na Kabanata” in the 90s.

“It’s been—on countless occasions—the child at the end of The Emperor’s New Clothes, shamelessly poking fun at the stupidity of adults,” Severo said on Twitter.