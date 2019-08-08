From actor to officer: Diether Ocampo in the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary

Former matinee idol Diether Ocampo joins the rank of famous personalities who have entered the volunteer organization of the Philippine Coast Guard.

The 46-year-old actor earned his rank as a lieutenant commander of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary after undergoing indoctrination ceremonies, orientations, conventions, trainings, seminars and outreach activities since he joined last February.

Ocampo’s latest accomplishment is completing the seafarer’s training conducted by the Philippine Center for Advanced Maritime Simulation and Training.

In one of its videos released on Facebook, the actor shared that he has always been a maritime advocate. He also revealed his realizations that pushed him to pursue further education towards becoming a seafarer.

“Nakilala ko lalo kung sino ako. Nakilala ko ang mga Pilipino, nakilala ko kung gaano kayaman ang Pilipinas pagdating sa tao. Kaya nagdesisyon ako na mas mabuti pa siguro na pasukin ko ang mundo ng seafarer,” Ocampo said.

There are those who buckle when they get the heat. And there are those who bravely face the fire. Which one are you? The concluding episode of #SeaOfStories starring Diether Ocampo airs today. Posted by Philcamsat on Monday, May 20, 2019

Most Filipinos were impressed with his initiative to join the organization and serve the public.

Introducing Lt. Diether Ocampo in the service of the Filipino nationwide. 😍 (Cto to all the owners of the pic) Posted by Diether Ocampo on Thursday, June 27, 2019

“(Bilib) ako dito kasi kinaya niya na iwanan ang showbiz para (maglingkod) sa bayan,” a Facebook user said.

“Happy and proud for you,” another user said.

There were those who took notice of his physical appearance that according to them, fails to betray his age.

“Lakas maka-Chris Evans ng (Philippines) hahaha,” a user commented.

“Iba ka Diether para kang vampire. ‘Di tumatanda, walang kupas, hunk ka pa rin,” another user wrote.

Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary District NCR-CL Officers with LCDR DIETHER OCAMPO PCGA attends 1st Multi-District Convention at The Heritage Hotel Manila, Pasay City. 23 February, 2019 0700H Posted by Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary 116th Squadron on Thursday, March 7, 2019

Ocampo previously appeared in ABS-CBN’s drama-fantasy series “Bagani” with Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano.

Other famous personalities who are members of PCGA are lieutenant commanders Matteo Guidicelli, Erwan Heussaff, Nico Bolzico and lieutenant Gerald Anderson.

Guidicelli, Heussaff and Bolzico were inducted last March at Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

ONWARD WE GO !!!Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary- LCDR NICOLAS A BOLZICO PCGA- LCDR ERWAN J HEUSSAFF PCGALCDR GIANMATTEO VOTTORIO – GUIDICELLI PCGAPhoto credits to: LTJG CHRISTIAN DAVE M BALATERO PCGA Posted by Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary 116th Squadron on Sunday, March 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Anderson was inducted in the organization last July 2016, where he is part of its K9 Special Support Squadron that assists in search and rescue operations through trained canines.

What is the PCGA?

The PCGA is a voluntary, civilian support group of the Philippine Coast Guard established in 1972.

It is a non-government and non-political organization whose membership follows the customs and traditions of the PCG.

PCGA is tasked to support the national navy or coast guard through search and rescue operations, environmental protection, disaster relief, community service and marine safety.

Its specific duties are the following:

Assist the PCG in search and rescue operations and in responding to ship emergency situations.

Assist the PCG in promoting the safe operation of vessels and the conservation of the country’s marine resources through information dissemination and training, and in responding to emergencies at sea that involve containment of marine pollution and the protection of marine resources.

Assist the PCG in the maintenance and development of aids to navigation and in the promotion of its significance.

Promote youth development to enhance their concern for sea safety and the protection of marine environment.

Promote goodwill and fellowship in the PCGA and with related local and international organizations.

Assist the PCG in carrying out its plans and programs.

A PCGA member is not compensated for his services. He is expected to submit himself to the group’s responsibilities as he simultaneously performs other functions in his own professional career.