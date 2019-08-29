Get to know the new Filipino host of Nickelodeon’s beloved show ‘Blue’s Clues’

Nickelodeon’s trailer of the reboot of the beloved children’s show “Blue’s Clues” with a Filipino-American host made Filipino fans nostalgic and proud.

Television channel Nick Jr. released a one-minute preview of the new series titled “Blue’s Clues and You!” on August 26 wherein Joshua dela Cruz was introduced as Blue’s new owner.

“You’re going to need to sit in your Thinking Chair for this news: Steve and Joe will be in the first episode of Blue’s Clues & You! Check out this clip as they return to help Josh play his very first Blue’s Clues,” the caption read.

In the clip, Dela Cruz, who played the character named Josh, was caught in a dilemma with the fictional female dog “Blue.”

He later made a video call the dog’s previous owners, who were depicted as his cousins, for help.

Steve Burns, who became popular as “Steve” or Blue’s first owner, and Donovan Patton, who replaced Steve and played his younger brother Joe, made special cameos. Steve became a detective while Joe was a staff at a gift shop.

It was their first appearance since the original “Blue’s Clues” ended in 2006.

After giving Josh advice, Steve requested for him to talk to his “friend” or the audience one last time.

“Hi! Would you help my cousin, Josh?” Steve asked the viewers.

This scene made fans expressed how much they missed the program of their childhood and got excited with the remake.

Dela Cruz also earned praises from Filipino fans, who mostly noted his good looks.

Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues” premiered in 1996 and immediately became a game-changer for other educational TV shows from then on.

The storyline featured a host wearing a striped shirt who talks to a blue dog and household items to help him solve mysteries through cryptic paw prints.

Burns played as Steve, the original host, from 1996 to 2002. His role became the most memorable to the program’s fans.

When he left due to personal reasons, Patton took his place and acted the part until 2006.

The revamped “Blue’s Clues and You!” will premiere on November 11.

Who is the new host?

Nickelodeon first introduced Dela Cruz through a video in September 2018.

Dela Cruz, a theater actor, shared that he was surprised that Burns was present during his audition.

Growing up a fan of “Blue’s Clues,” he was awed when he met Burns while comfortable with his friendly ambiance at the same time.

“He was just so generous with his time and with his energy. It was a huge, huge moment for me to meet the person I was watching on TV growing up and to find out that he’s so cool,” Dela Cruz said in the video.

He couldn’t believe that he got the role, Dela Cruz admitted and excited to share the team’s hard work to the people. — Artwork by Uela Altar-Badayos