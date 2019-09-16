Hilarious and witty reviews of red carpet looks at ABS-CBN Ball 2019

So-called reviews of the fashion styles at this year’s ABS-CBN Ball attendees gained traction on social media for its amusing remarks.

Aen Macapagal shared her commentaries on some of the artists’ couture through Facebook captions in their released pictures and compiled them in an album.

“Top 30 lang tayo of the good and the bad mga bes, may hangganan din naman ang Facebook,” part of her post’s caption reads.

Among the ones Macapagal “reviewed” are the attires of Anne Curtis-Smith, Vice Ganda, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Bea Alonzo, love team LizQuen (Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil) and Kim Chiu.

ABSCBN BALL 2019 FASYONNE REVIEW! Theme: Modern FilipinianaFirst of all, ang tagal lumabas ng HD photos ha.Second,… Posted by Aen Macapagal on Saturday, September 14, 2019

A Facebook user commented that she does not “really care” about the star-studded event but Macapagal’s comments about the local celebrities’ choice of couture caught her attention.

“I don’t really care about the Star Magic ball but I look forward to it because of your reviews. Panalo!” she wrote.

For instance, Macapagal likened Anne Curtis-Smith‘s pastel gown to that of someone who would attend a “kumpisalan” or a confessional.

“Anne Curtis Smith-Heussaff in an old school glam look wearing her lilac gray sheer terno with oversized manggas na pang-Kumpisalan. Bless me Father for I have sinned, ‘pag lumapit ako mabibigyan ako ng tatlong Hail Mary,” she wrote.

Anne Curtis Smith-Heussaff in an old school glam look wearing her lilac gray sheer terno with oversized manggas na pang… Posted by Aen Macapagal on Saturday, September 14, 2019

For Bea Alonzo, she referenced the unforgettable line of Lorna Tolentino as Maita in Ishmael Bernal’s “Nagbabagang Lupa” as a way to acknowledge the actress’ supposed rift with Julia Barretto over ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

“Bea Alonshow!!! Confidently beautiful in her ‘ipalilibing kita’ moving on gown, Cebuana Lhuillier shoes from a recent subasta at manggas na puwedeng pandalawahan ngunit ‘di pang salawahan,” Macapagal wrote.

Bea Alonshow!!! Confidently beautiful in her ipalilibing kita moving on gown, Cebuana Lhuiller shoes from a recent subasta at manggas na pwedeng pandalawahan ngunit di pang salawahan. Posted by Aen Macapagal on Saturday, September 14, 2019

Shaina Magdayao‘s gown, meanwhile, reminded her of a fictional character’s attire, particularly that of Miss Minchin in the animated series “Princess Sarah.”

“Shaina Magdayao in her Kopiko Brown abay dress na very Miss Minchin ang cut! Nakakaloka ka girl, rule book ba ng school ‘yang dala mo or listahan ng next batch ng patatas na pababalatan kay Sarah?” Macapagal commented.

Shaina Magdayao in her Kopiko brown abay dress na very Miss Minchin ang cut! Nakakaloka ka girl rule book ba ng school yang dala mo or listahan ng next batch ng patatas na pababalatan kay Sarah? Posted by Aen Macapagal on Saturday, September 14, 2019

The theme of this year’s ABS-CBN Ball (formerly the Star Magic Ball) is “Modern Filipiniana,” where local celebrities and personalities are expected to don interpretations of the terno and the Barong Tagalog, among others.

Alonzo emerged as Metro Magazine’s best-dressed woman with her lacey, off-shoulder gown while Richard Gutierrez bagged the best-dressed in the male category with his customized classic Barong Tagalog.

Proceeds of the ball will benefit Bantay Bata 163, a social welfare program for children founded by the late Gina Lopez.

Last year, Macapagal also wrote “reviews” of the attendees’ couture in the ball which didn’t have a particular theme.

Among the ones that caught her interest were the attires of Maymay Entrata, beauty queens Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach and Iñigo Pascual.