Old Instagram stories of Nico Bolzico on Imee Marcos resurface online

Old screenshots of Nico Bolzico’s Instagram stories featuring Sen. Imee Marcos back when she was still a governor of Ilocos Norte circulated on social media again.

The motive or circumstances for this development couldn’t be determined. Regardless, Filipinos questioned his political stance on national affairs given his popularity online.

The screenshots showed Imee speaking at an event with a large backdrop of her face and name. In the caption, Bolzico wrote: “Let’s see what we can do for Ilocos!”

This event photographed was at the Asia CEO Forum, one of the largest business events in Asia, which took place at Marriott Manila Hotel on March 8, 2017.

Marcos was invited as a guest speaker to promote Ilocos Norte’s investment potential to business leaders and longtime investors.

A live video of her speech was also shared on her official Facebook page.

Some of Bolzico’s fans still expressed disappointment over his support for Marcos.

Others said they had high expectations for him even, even while knowing he is a native of Argentina and is most notable for being the husband of actress-model Solenn Heussaff and an agricultural businessman.

Unfortunately, Nico Bolzico is getting a lot of hate just because he posted Imee Marcos in his IG story. Ph socmed don't know how and when to calm their tities. The man did not even imply that he adore Imee or the Marcoses. Baka invited lang as speaker yung tao. — 𝙹𝚎𝚍𝚊𝚗 (@jedanms) October 17, 2019

The topic also reached Reddit but the user who posted the screenshots focused on a comment that argued the achievements of the Marcoses are written in history books.

Reddit users criticized the controversial family’s attempts on historical revisionism based on a favorable narrative.

It should be noted that Solenn and Bolzico belonged to a social circle with close ties to some members of the Marcos family.

The father of Solenn’s friend Isabelle Daza, Gabriel “Bong” Daza III, had a close friendship with late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Because Daza had passed away, former senator Bongbong Marcos stood on his behalf and walked Isabelle on the asile during her wedding last 2016.

Meanwhile, another friend Georgina Wilson also dated Imee’s son Borgy Marcos-Manotoc for a long time before her marriage to British businessman Arthur Burnand.

Message to wife

Bolzico made headlines recently for his heartwarming message to Solenn, who’s six months into her pregnancy. They revealed they were expecting a baby girl last September.

He posted this message on Instagram on October 18.

“I thought I knew Solenn but seeing her pregnant changed my whole perception of her as a woman. I didn’t know she could be capable of so much love, but also, I wasn’t aware of her strength,” part of his message read.

He also shared his musings on women and pregnancy in general.

“We think we are the stronger gender, but we don’t understand how wrong we are until we see them being pregnant; so we should be 100% there for them to make sure we make ourselves useful if/when they need us, don’t complain, don’t ask questions just do what your woman ask you to do, because you will never be able to do what she is doing for you!” he said.

Bolzico and Solenn had been married since 2016. — Artwork by Uela Altar-Badayos