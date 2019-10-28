Alexa Ilacad snaps over former co-stars Nash Aguas and Mika Dela Cruz’s pairing

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Former “Ang Goin’ Bulilit” stars Alexa Ilacad, Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz were heavily talked about online after Ilacad aired her sentiments on TV over Aguas’ and Dela Cruz’s relationship.

Ilacad at an episode on ABS-CBN’s “Tonight with Boy Abunda” reacted to an old Instagram by Dela Cruz wherein Aguas commented: “13 years and I still love you.”

While she’s happy for both of them, she thought of the four or five years she had a rumored relationship with Aguas.

“Napaisip lang ako when I read that ’13 years’ thing kasi inside that 13 years I was there. So when you say that, ’13 years and I still love you,’ where was I?” Ilacad said.

“Maybe that hour I cared but I then said to myself, ‘Not worth your time, move on’,” she added.

She also knew that Dela Cruz was in Aguas’ heart for a long time.

“I knew in my heart that they never lost connection, that there is a special place in Nash’s heart for Mika,” she said.

Ilacad also went on and clarified that she was not criticizing her former colleagues.

She also hoped people would exclude her from the narrative and move on.

Their fans, however, couldn’t help but empathize with Ilacad, praising her for how “grown up” she was during the interview.

Nash to Mika: 13 years and I'm still in love with you. Alexa: Kasi inside the 13 years, I was there. So when you say na, ‘13 years and I still love you’, where was I? pic.twitter.com/qfnt90HPOj — Jk (@wonder_brie) October 23, 2019

Some of them shared photos the two shared.

"We grew up & we grew apart" " He still holds some of the best memories in my life" "Inside the thirteen years, I was there and when you say thirteen years and I still love you. Where was I ? Alexa Ilacad and Nash Aguas A thread pic.twitter.com/16qPMj7a7E — Reality (@itsnot_a_dream) October 24, 2019

One Twitter fan even shared a lengthy post on the point of view of Ilacad. The fan clarified, however, that what she wrote was only inspired by Ilacad’s situation.

I'd like to clarify that Alexa Ilacad didn't say any of this. Na-inspire lang ho ako sa statement niya sa interview. This was written para sa mga naging panakip butas lamang, para sa lahat ng Tessa sa mundong hindi magiging kasing tulad ni Camila para sa Vito nila 😅 https://t.co/UPoJrJISYZ — Danielle. (@danikayeh) October 24, 2019

It immediately made rounds on Twitter and Facebook, and some people even mistook this to have come from the actress.

Following the interview, Ilacad claimed at a press conference that she had been receiving hate comments and accusations from Aguas’ fans.

She said fans are accusing her for cheating and causing the breakup with Aguas.

“When I saw I was trending, it was because his camp or his fans were bashing me and were trying to spread rumors about me,” Ilacad said.

“The same rumors that they have been spreading all these years since, I think, 2017, na parang sinasabi nila na I have no right to talk about that ‘13 years thing’ and all of that, because ako naman daw ang nanloko,” she added.

What went before?

Ilacad, Dela Cruz and Aguas belonged to the earlier batch of the longrunning children’s program “Goin Bulilit” which ended on August 4.

After leaving the show, Ilacad and Aguas became a teen love team which fans dubbed “NLEX” for nearly five years. It eventually ended in 2018.

Both Ilacad and Aguas admitted in separate interviews that what they had back then was a “mutual understanding” that did not develop into a romantic relationship.

Aguas confirmed his relationship with Dela Cruz in October of that year.

Another co-star Sharlene San Pedro, who was similarly linked to Aguas a few times, was also asked for her reactions about her former colleagues.

“Sobrang boto ako para kay Mika, kung saan mafi-feel ni Nash na iyong puso niya ang nagflu-flutter,” she said.