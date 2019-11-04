Anne Curtis and Jinkee Pacquiao lived the fan girl dream after sharing a photo with their fave Korean stars

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Anne Curtis-Smith and Jinkee Pacquiao created buzz online after their encounter with popular Korean actors on the same day made rounds online.

Curtis met Korean actors Gong Ji-cheol or Gong Yoo and Oh Se-hun, who was also a member of popular boy band EXO, at a prestigious event on October 30 in South Korea.

Jinkee, meanwhile, took a photo with Korean actor Ji Chang Wook, along with the rest of the Pacquiao family, during their family trip there.

Hitting two birds with one stone

Curtis was among the many high-profile celebrities who attended the store opening of Louis Vuitton Maison in the capital Seoul.

Her chance meeting with Yoo, whom she expressed admiration to for years, at the event was captured in a video by Preview Magazine.

Yoo is known for several acclaimed TV dramas such as “Coffee Prince” and “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and movies such as “Train to Busan.”

She also ran into Sehun, the youngest member of EXO, whom she also shared a brief photo op with.

Aside from being part of the influential supergroup, Sehun also starred in a few TV dramas such as “Busted!”

Anne Curtis winning life, not once but twice. 😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/zu5CKiAz2r — Saranghaeyo Oppa (@SaranghaeyOppaa) October 30, 2019

Curtis later thanked Louis Vuitton on Twitter for giving her the opportunity to meet them.

Fans of both Korean stars threw messages of support to Curtis online.

“Jinkee and Ji Chang Wook forever”

Jinkee and Chang Wook both shared photos of their meetup at the set of TV drama “Melting Me Softly,” where the latter was among the main stars, on Instagram.

Jinkee came with her husband Sen. Manny Pacquiao, along with their children, to the venue and sent him a coffee truck as a gift.

The coffee truck has a banner with a “Jinkee and Ji Chang Wook Forever” at the roof.

Based on the photos, the boxing champion also gave Chang Wook boxing gloves with his signature and other items.

Chang Wook shared his delight with their visit in the caption: “Pacquiao came to visit the scene of Softly!! Thanks!” He also tagged the Pacquiao’s account.

Jinkee had been a self-confessed fan girl of the Chang Wook, who was popular for TV dramas “The K2” and “Smile Again.”

In 2017, Jinkee first met Chang Wook when Pacquiao invited him to a family dinner as a surprise birthday gift for her.