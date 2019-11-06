In latest public spat, Claudine Barretto accuses sister Marjorie of attempting to hurt their mother

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Claudine Barretto accused her sister Marjorie of attempting to hurt their mother in the latest episode of their seemingly never-ending family feud.

The online word war involving Claudine, Marjorie and Gretchen last October exposed a longstanding feud within the Barretto family.

Claudine, the youngest of the three, made the accusation through a two-part video on Instagram.

In the clip, a portion of Marjorie’s “tell-all” TV interview was shown and the rest was a shaky clip of the former actress telling people in a hospital: “Sobrang drama to death si Inday.”

Claudine claimed that her sister was referring to their mother Estrella “Inday” Barretto back when the patriarch and their father Miguel Barretto was still alive.

“Earlier this year, she was going to hurt my mom physically and in so many more times. Now that my Dad is not around I promise on my father’s grave that this will never happen again,” Claudine said on November 2.

“This was the argument my mom & Marjorie had regarding Julia’s 500,000 hospital contribution (in exchange of my parents’ Subic home),” she added. Julia was one of Marjorie’s daughters.

She also said that Marjorie and their mother were the only two people allowed in the intensive care unit where their now-late father was confined.

The next day, Claudine shared a screenshot of their mother’s Instagram stories which confirmed she was the person being referred to by Marjorie before.

In the screenshot, part of the matriarch’s message goes: “I just learned about the video and my heart breaks, Marjorie. Claudine said everything. Please don’t drag my name, Marjorie.”

Marjorie immediately demanded in the comments of one of the posts for proof of the allegations.

“Prove this twisted story of yours in court. Prove that I have ever tried to physically hurt my Mother. And prove this was the argument that my Mom and I had about Julia giving 500,000 in exchange for the Subic home,” she said.

She also threatened to sue Claudine for recording her without her consent.

“You are making up this story. I will see you in court, the rest of the family will stand by me as witnesses,” Marjorie said.

In another post, Claudine also clapped back at her sister’s comment on her fan page.

“So should you. Mock me all you want but not people with mental illness. Don’t your children see a psychiatrist?” Claudine said in the caption.

Claudine has been known to be suffering from anxiety.

Involvement with Atong Ang

Atong Ang, a gambling tycoon and with ties to President Rodrigo Duterte, was also dragged into the family spat when photos of him and Gretchen, the eldest of the three, on a plane and at an airport surfaced online.

Marjorie claimed that Ang and Marjorie are lovers, after Ang was involved with their niece, Nicole Barretto. Marjorie said this was a cause of the tension within the family during their father’s wake.

Ang denied the claim on an interview with TV anchor Noli de Castro where he stressed Gretchen was like a sister to him.

“Sabi ko inaantok na ako. Kasi ang daming sinasabi, kasi makuwento iyan eh. ‘Yan ‘yung sabi ko, G, tapos (ibinaba) ko nga ‘yung kamay niya. Sabi ko, ‘Tama na, tulog muna ako’,” he said and added that the photos must’ve been captured by a flight stewardess.

Amid the controversy, Gretchen was seen celebrating with Ang and her partner Tonyboy Cojuangco in the latest Instagram post of the actress. — Artwork by Uela Altar-Badayos