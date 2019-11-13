Why Regine Velasquez’s video with Catriona Gray at a concert went viral

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Even stars get starstruck.

Filipinos noticed Asia’s songbird Regine Velasquez looking at Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray with awe when they shared the stage together in a concert organized by Frontrow.

A video of the singer’s reaction was uploaded by a Twitter user who noticed the former’s look and then captioned with, “Same Ate Reg… same…..” with an emoji.

In the video, the beauty queen addressed the crowd of the concert held at the Philippine Arena while Velasquez stared at her with what social media users said was pure admiration.

The video has since reached more than 1 million views as of press time.

“Even the Asia sing bird dazed by the beauty of our own Ms. Universe 2018 Catriona G,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Hahahahah gesture ni Ate Reg saka facial expression alam mong napaka-down to earth! Legendary vocal beast/monster. Real queen,” another user said.

When Velasquez was asked about it, she confirmed that she was indeed in awe of Gray on stage.

“Eh nakakatuwa kasi siya eh. ‘Yung sa Frontrow ba yan? Ahh, oo kasi tinitignan ko siya, ang tangkad tapos ang payat payat, ang ganda ganda. Alam mo ‘yun, parang pinapanood ko ‘yung Miss Universe,” the singer said, as quoted by reports.

“Nakakatawa ba ko do’n? Eh kasi natutuwa ako du’n sa sinasabi niya. Ang ganda ganda kasi niya at ang ganda niyang magsalita,” Velasquez added.

She also encouraged Gray to pursue singing after she found out that the beauty queen can sing.

Gray has a certificate in Music Theory at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

Last January, Velasquez also showed how much she adored the beauty queen by styling her hair similar to Gray’s and donning a patriotic ear cuff—the look Gray had when she won Miss Universe.