There’s some hype around Filipino remake of South Korea’s ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7’

The Filipino remake of the South Korean drama “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” the trailer of which was just released, earned praises from fans particularly for its look into the country’s justice system.

Similar to the 2013 movie, the adaptation tells the story of a man with a developmental disorder who was imprisoned for a crime he did not commit and how he stayed reunited with his daughter.

VIVA Films released a two-minute trailer of the Filipino-producer remake on November 12 and immediately gathered more than 6 million views on Facebook.

Miracle in Cell No. 7 TEASER [in cinemas Dec. 25] Isang milagro ang malapit na nating masaksihan ngayong kapaskuhan. Check out the teaser of Miracle in Cell No. 7, starring Aga Muhlach, Joel Torre, JC Santos, Mon Confiado, Jojit Lorenzo, Soliman Cruz, and John Arcilla, with Bela Padilla, introducing Xia Vigor, with special participation of Tirso Cruz III. Directed by Nuel Naval. #MiracleInCellNo7 is an official entry to the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival. Opens December 25 in cinemas nationwide. #MiracleInCellNo7Teaser#MMFF2019 Posted by VivaEntertainment.ph on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Based on the post, the film will be an official entry to the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival that will start on December 25.

“Isang milagro ang malapit na nating masaksihan ngayong kapaskuhan,” the caption of the video read.

Directed by Nuel Naval, the film stars Aga Muhlach in the lead role and while Xia Vigor plays his daughter, Yesha.

Making up the ensemble class are Joel Torre, JC Santos, Mon Confiado, Jojit Lorenzo, Soliman Cruz, Joel Torre, Bela Padilla and Tirso Cruz III.

Celebrated Broadway actress Lea Salonga immediately commended the film’s production online based on the trailer.

Some focused their views on capturing the errors in the justice system here.

“I hope we can focus on the father-daughter relationship and how a mentally impaired man wrongfully imprisoned for murder,” Twitter user @justbelapadilla wrote.

I hope we can focus on the father-daughter relationship and how a mentally impaired man wrongfully imprisoned for murder. The environment and actual cell here in the ph is somehow we cannot change except for the people in the government with a heart for our inmates. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — khloé ♡ (@justbelapadilla) November 13, 2019

“Can’t wait to rip my heart out in this reminder of the failure of our justice system!” a Washington Post correspondent wrote.

Just watched the trailer for the Filipino remake of Miracle in Cell No. 7 and I'm in tears! 😭 I got so many Bilibid immersion flashbacks… I have to watch the Korean film now. Can't wait to rip my heart out in this reminder of the failure of our justice system! — Regine Cabato (@RegineCabato) November 13, 2019

The original movie received several prestigious awards in South Korea, such as the Baek Sang Art Awards, the Korean Association of Film Critics Awards and the Grand Bell Awards.