Love teams ruled trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines for 2019

Entertainment topics were the most talked-about on Twitter this year as Filipino users engaged in online conversations about Maine Mendoza, the love team of Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber and the ABS-CBN Ball, among others.

Twitter Philippines identified hashtags that gained the most number of engagements for 2019. Actors, love teams and showbiz-related events were the leading topics on the list.

The top five included Maine Mendoza followed by the hashtag “DyisIsItManila,” MayWard or the portmanteau of Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, Alden Richards, DonKiss or Donny Pangilinan and Kisses Delavin.

The list also included “ABSCBNBallFanFave” or ABS-CBN Ball’s Twitter-based fan choice award, Maymay Entrata, Kisses Delavin, Edward Barber and the hit movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards.

As 2019 comes to a close, Filipinos have proven that Twitter is the place to go to see #WhatsHappening in Pinoy entertainment scene. Check out this year’s most Tweeted about hashtags in the Philippines!#ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/KvCQtqywVB — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) December 10, 2019

The top five

Maine Mendoza moved from fifth place in 2018 to the top spot among most discussed topics in the local microblogging platform this year.

Twitter Philippines credited the rise to her “loaded movie launches, drama performances, and brand endorsements.” It specifically noted that she starred in a sitcom and the romantic movie “Isa Pa With Feelings” with ’90s heartthrob Carlos Aquino which further boosted her online presence.

The microblogging platform also noted how Mendoza’s fans “have been consistently active in expressing their fondness” to her online.

Meanwhile, the phrase “DyisIsItManila” also gained the second most number of local engagements in terms of hashtags. It pertains to FM radio station MOR 101.9’s radio program that releases the top ten songs of the day.

Filipinos were also fond of talking about MayWard which is one of the strongest love teams that storm local Twitter. Filipino fans have been expressive of their support for the projects and events of the on-screen pair.

This is not a surprise since Twitter Philippines earlier this year revealed that MayWard emerged as the number one most talked-about love team.

Kapuso heartthrob Alden Richards was also included in this year’s top trending hashtags. This year, he gained further recognition for appearing as Kathryn Bernardo’s leading man in the romantic movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

The 27-year-old actor also bagged the Asian Star Prize at the Seoul International Drama Awards that recognizes excellence in television drama productions. He was also voted as the “sexiest man in the Philippines” for 2019 by entertainment blog Starmometer.

DonKiss or Donny Pangilinan and Kisses Delavin’s former love team also emerged as one of the most talked-about hashtags on local Twitter, despite the pairing only lasting for a while.

When both parties released their comments on the discontinuation of their love team in June, reports observed that the statements were “conflicting.”

Last month, Twitter Southeast Asia managing director Arvinder Gujral told reporters including Interaksyon that entertainment topics were a favorite of Filipino users, next to news and sports.

