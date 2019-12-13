FROM AROUND THE WEB

Popular vlogger Mimiyuuuh warned her followers of a fake Twitter account that uses her identity to scam people into thinking they would receive phones by boosting the engagements of its tweets.

The poser account has a similar picture and almost the same bio and username as the vlogger, although observant users might note it was only created this month with a total of seven tweets as of this writing.

However, almost all of its posts have thousands of likes and retweets, mainly for the reason that it asks Twitter users to make it viral so that they could supposedly receive phones.

It eventually reached Mimiyuuuh herself, who told her followers that she does not give away phones, particularly an iPhone.

“HINDI PO AKO NAMIMIGAY NG IPHONE KASI UNA SA LAHAT OPPO PO ANG INEENDORSE KO! AYOKO PONG HINDI MABAYARAN NG OPPO!! XHNZ! Pero ayun nga po, ‘wag po kayo maniwala sa mga namimigay ng iPhone. Good night po!!!!!” she wrote.

The vlogger, who endorses an Android phone, is popular for her extremely candid persona as seen in self-produced viral vlogs.

She first gained recognition for her “Dalagang Pilipina” video which has since spawned memes, different versions and even a challenge.

Ever since the poser account was created, it has been sharing claims that it would give away iPhones to its followers under the condition they would like and retweet the posts.

The account also shared some similar dubious posts from other Twitter users as well.

Impersonation is a violation of Twitter’s policies. The account may be permanently suspended if it poses as “another person, brand or organization in a confusing or deceptive manner.”

It specifically states:

“You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations in a manner that is intended to or does mislead, confuse, or deceive others.”

“While you may maintain parody, fan, commentary, or newsfeed accounts, you may not do so if the intent of the account is to engage in spamming or abusive behavior.”

The platform does not consider the account an impersonator if it shares the same name with a user “but has no commonalities” and if the “profile clearly states (that) it is not affiliated with or connected to any similarly-named individuals.”