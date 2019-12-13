Henry Cavill is in Manila! And he talks about wigs and ‘The Witcher’

FROM AROUND THE WEB

British actor Henry Cavill said that it would take two hours and three wig changes for his character Geralt of Rivia throughout the making of Netflix’s adaptation of “The Witcher.”

Cavill and producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich talked about how the project came about and their aesthetic and physical preparations for it at a press conference at Conrad Hotel in Pasay City.

The “Superman” actor shared that his initial preparation for the series was his being a fan of the fantasy genre since his father read to him fantasy books back then.

Cavill recalled that when he became a fan of the video game adaptation of “The Witcher” book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, he would often imagine how to make this into a movie or a TV show.

When he was cast for the movie, he learned that the video game he used to play came from Sapkowski’s books. He later got them, read them and loved the book series.

“After I met Lauren and read the books, it all happened quite naturally, internally speaking. And then, I had the good fortune of working with Lauren who was wonderfully such an open book when it came to us discussing the character and to how he was gonna look and how we’re going to adapt it,” Cavill explained.

He then went on to thank the staff who took two hours to prepare his Geralt look every morning during the filming period.

He also mentioned that they made sure the three wigs he used “were perfect.”

“They took their work home with them,” Cavill said.

Hissrich also discussed that the shooting took 178 days in long hours in harsh environments of snow and rain.

She later thanked Cavill for his dedication and leadership as an actor. Cavill was chosen among 207 other people who auditioned for Geralt.

“One of my favorite things about Henry is how seriously he takes the job. He not only shows up prepared, he knows Geralt inside and out, better than I do now. But he also shows up on time, ready to work with a great attitude. And to me that’s all I want at work every day,” she said.

Some Filipino fans were also lucky to take photos with Cavill and get his autograph during a special screening event later that day.

They cheered Cavill for his patience in signing posters, fan art and other merchandise, and taking photos with them during the special screening of “The Witcher.”

Henry Cavill is soooo down to earth! What a nice guy! He signed everyone’s posters and fan arts, geralt and superman stuffs! I’m swooned! 😍 #TheWitcherinManila @Netflix_PH pic.twitter.com/wZfpHkbgWE — Jelly Bean (@Jelly_Bean_2256) December 12, 2019

Yesterday’s selfie with Clark Kent/Geralt of Rivia ✨ Hot damn talaga. HOT. DAMN 🔥 #TheWitcherInManila pic.twitter.com/MWTkcYfa4k — renzie (@rnzbbs) December 13, 2019

Netflix’s adaptation of “The Witcher” tells the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals—Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirilla—in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Its first episode will debut on the streaming platform on December 20.