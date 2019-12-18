Maymay Entrata draws attention in this magazine cover photoshoot

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Filipinos on Twitter noticed how Maymay Entrata stood out in a pictorial for the Metro magazine’s cover in its 30th-anniversary issue amid being surrounded by lots of local celebrities.

The fashion magazine released three covers to celebrate its milestone in the industry by grouping 30 female actresses into categories—the vanguards, the icons and the luminaries.

Entrata was among the luminaries where she was photographed with Julia Barretto, Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu, Sarah Labhati, Nadine Lustre, Lovi Poe, Maja Salvador, Megan Young and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

The “Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7” winner was positioned on the right side of the line-up but this didn’t prevent her from being noticed by the public, especially with her powerful gaze.

“Maymay really needs to quit ABS-CBN acting and take the world on as a model superstar,” a Twitter user said.

“Maymay Entrata owned that Metro Magazine cover. You can’t change my mind. Everyone else gave a pretty face but Maymay… Maymay gave us the whole package! Face? Fierce! Angles? Flattering! She was h2t (head-to-toe) modeling,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Aminin niyo, si Maymay ang unang tatawagin ni Tyra kasi (siya) yung best photo,” said a user who referenced supermodel and “America’s Next Top Model” producer and former supermodel Tyra Banks.

Banks also incidentally “liked” most of the tweets that mentioned her alongside Entrata’s shots from the editorial.

Entrata previously caught Banks’ attention when she walked the runway of a Bench fashion show in jeans. A 41-second clip of her catwalk went viral and eventually reached Banks who “liked” it.

The 22-years-old actress also earned the supermodel’s approval when she attended the Star Magic Ball (now known as ABS-CBN Ball) in 2017 and had her Twitter photos ‘liked’ as well.

This is not the first time that Entrata showed off her modeling skills and wowed the public.

Last year, she went to Dubai and walked the runway in Arab Fashion Week with Amato Couture’s designs, considered an exclusive international fashion label.

Prior to joining “Pinoy Big Brother,” Entrata entered modeling competitions in Davao since it is one of her interests. She learned how to walk by watching YouTube videos and imitating professional models.