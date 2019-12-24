Beauty influencer Bretman Rock to star in own MTV reality show in 2020

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Months after his debut appearance at the New York Fashion Week, Filipino YouTube star Bretman Rock will soon star in an MTV series.

On his Twitter account, the 21-year-old influencer confirmed reports that he will be “getting a reality show.”

This was before the Instagram account of MTV’s “No Filter,” a digital reality show series, announced that the Hawaii-based beauty vlogger will be “taking over” in 2020.

YouTube star Tana Mongeau was the face of the series’ first episodes launched in June under the title “No Filter: Tana Turns 21” and is set to be renewed for a second season.

Next year, MTV is set to expand the show, having signed a deal with the hilarious Bretman Rock who is expected to show viewers his life as a sensation of the social media age.

In an interview with website TubeFilter, Rock indicated that viewers will see more of his life in Hawaii on “No Filter.”

“MTV has always been a part of me and my generation’s upbringing…It’s a very iconic brand name, and I’m so honored to be working with them,” Rock said.

“People may think they know my life, but no one has seen the Hawaii island life of Bretman Rock like you will with MTV ‘No Filter’ — period,” he added.