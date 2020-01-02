Fans of James Reid and Nadine Lustre got riled up over ‘breakup’ story

FROM AROUND THE WEB

A report about the alleged breakup of celebrity couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre prompted fans to share photos of the two during the holidays to disprove the claim.

Lustre and Reid’s love team name Jadine immediately became a trending topic on local Twitter after the article from the Philippine Entertainment Portal or PEP was shared on Jen. 1, 2020.

According to the PEP report, the information came from someone close to Lustre who witnessed the development of the love story between the two.

However, the fans on Twitterverse did not buy it. One fan account called @TeamTenementUno retweeted a post showing photos of the couple’s activities during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The original tweet came from another fan who quipped that PEP was not provided public relations materials for the story.

Dec 25 – Christmas Party

Dec 24 – Christmas Dinner with James’ family

Dec 31 – NYE Party Celeb hosted by JaDine at Rockwell. Happy New Year guys. 🤗 https://t.co/cTlfHBjTvQ — Partners In Crime (@TeamTenementUno) January 1, 2020

ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe also shared that Lustre and Reid hosted a New Year’s Eve party at Rockwell Center in Makati.

Some fans also clarified that the captions on Lustre’s recent Instagram posts, which may have caused the breakup rumors, were lyrics of a song titled “Way Back” by Amber Mark, an American singer-songwriter.

Way Back by Amber Mark, a song about SELF LOVE, used as IG captions by Nadine Lustre, an advocate of SELF LOVE and women empowerment. Happy New Year 😊 JaDine pic.twitter.com/B1bpsGWJc7 — ☄ (@kooridenka) January 1, 2020

Amid the fake news accusations, some people on Facebook considered this to be a gimmick for future projects of both ABS-CBN stars.

One Facebook user particularly noted that celebrity breakups only create buzz for the people involved and should no longer be surprising to the public.

Another user speculated the upcoming series of Reid and Nancy McDonie, a member of the Korean girl group Momoland, as the possible motive for the breakup rumors.

In October of last year, Reid and McDonie signed a contract for a new TV series called “The Soulmate” to be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, a unit under ABS-CBN.

Award-winning director Antoinette Jadaone will be at the helm for this project.

As of publication, neither Lustre nor Reid released statements about the rumored breakup. The article itself and the social media posts about it are also still up.

What did PEP say?

The entertainment agency’s story did not name the source of the information.

This person who claimed to be privy to Lustre and Reid’s relationship supposedly witnessed Lustre packing up and leaving their house in Quezon City.

The actress’ recent social media activities have also previously fueled rumors of them facing relationship problems, the article claimed.

Lustre had been sharing photos with cryptic captions since last December 25.

Lustre and Reid have confirmed their relationship during a concert in Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City in 2016.