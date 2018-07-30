Check out some of the best cosplay from AsiaPOP Comicon 2018

The annual AsiaPOP Comicon once again brought together fans from all corners of pop and geek culture to see the stars, exhibits and cosplayers.

A look at the most clever and creative cosplay ideas from this year’s festivities reveals why the cosplay scene continues to be a staple in the country’s pop culture festivals and conventions.

Sights and sounds

The most creative costumes at the three-day convention have figured figured in its most poignant moments.

Some of the most stunning costumes came from the Marvel crowd.

Here’s a reenactment of the scene in Avengers: Infinity War that broke millions of hearts.

Here’s another one from everyone’s favorite Norse gods.

SHSH THESE THOR AND LOKI COSPLAYERS REALLY RE-ENACTED THE PLAY FROM RAGNAROK #APCCPH2018 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/vviGPUqwBU — gab • #StandWithWorkers (@burntrobots) July 29, 2018

Anime cosplayers were also in attendance. Here’s a full ensemble of the cast of hit anime Boku no Hero Academia.

This duo’s nod to the musical Wicked proved that cosplay is not just for comic books, anime and video game characters.

Ahhhh #APCCPH2018 Day 2 was so much fun! Met lotsa Filipino Wicked/Broadway nerds and @OneAllysa scared lotsa little kiddos! Hahaha 💖💚✨ #AsiaPopComiCon #Wicked pic.twitter.com/w0RXMoNeuA — Dianne @ APCC (@mysweetcupoftea) July 28, 2018

Expanding pop culture landscape

The first AsiaPOP Comicon was held in 2015. What set it apart from other fan conventions was its scale, inviting stars from hit shows and movies to speak in front of droves of fans.

Most conventions before APCC usually focused on one particular sub-culture. Manila Komikon, for example, reserves the spotlight for local comic book writers and artists and their creations.

As geek culture continues to appeal to more mainstream audiences, large conventions such as APCC serve as a venue for the burgeoning cosplay scene in the country.

‘Costume playing’ first became popular in Japan in the 90’s, and spread to other countries such as the Philippines where anime and manga became popular. It has also since then been picked up by Western fandom.

The advent of cosplaying website Cosplay.ph has also ushered in an era where dressing up as a fictional character has become a viable career.

Some cosplayers have become endorsers, models or have been compensated for their appearance at conventions and events.

Sisters Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao followed this route, venturing into modelling, singing and television hosting after gaining prominence in the cosplay scene.

Cosplay competitions that offer large sums of money to the winners have also become common, attracting many cosplayers to invest more effort and resources in what was once just a hobby.