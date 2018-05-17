Cherie Gil just throws water at celebrities in a dedicated Instagram account

Veteran Filipino actress Cherie Gil plans to reenact an iconic scene from the “Bituin Walang Ningning” movie, with 100 people and post video clips of it in an Instagram account she dedicated just for it.

Gil created the @the_real_lavinia_arguelles to commemorate her character in the 1985 film, Lavinia Arguelles, who delivered one of the popular lines in Philippine cinema, “You’re nothing but a second-rate, trying hard, copycat” before throwing water on the face of Dorina Pineda.

Pineda was then played by another long-time actress Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan.

Each reenactment on the Lavinia Arguelles Instagram Account, which were shot either in a house or at an event, begins with a person asking Arguelles how the performance was, the same way Pineda did in the Filipino classic.

Then Gil responds using the well-loved line, which would end with throwing water at the person’s face.

As of writing, her alternate Instagram had only seven posts and her victims were advertising executive David Guerrero, journalist Atom Araullo, and her Kasal co-stars Paulo Avelino, Derek Ramsay, and Bea Alonzo.