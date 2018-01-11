Claudine Barretto asks fans to give ex Mark Anthony Fernandez a ‘second chance’

One day after taking to Instagram where she posted a photo of herself and Mark Anthony Fernandez meeting with officials of Viva Entertainment including head honcho Vic del Rosario, actress Claudine Barretto defended her ex-boyfriend from followers who reacted unfavorably to her posts.

“To all my Palanggas & Claudinians.lets all give People 2nd Chances.walang ginawa si Mark na masama sa inyo for some of u who want to put him down. he never hurt anyone of u but himself. nakadapa na ang tao ano gusto nyo tapaktapakan pa. i pray that we all will have more COMPASSION towards each other.lets lift each other up not pull others down,” the 38-year old actress posted.

Claudine is obviously referring to the actor’s recent acquittal for possession of illegal drugs after spending over a year behind bars in Pampanga.

On her Instagram page, Claudine posted, “Congratulations Mark. Welcome to ViVa” and “So happy for you Mark!”

Before posting the photos, the actress also posted a screenshot of a fake news item that claimed Mark had impregnated two policewomen while he was in jail. The said news story claimed to be based on an interview with her by ABS-CBN reporter Mario Dumaual, which she denied ever happened.

Mark, son of actors Rudy Fernandez and Alma Moreno, became the first showbiz boyfriend of Claudine when she was only 15. They starred together in the films “Mangarap Ka” and “Pare Ko” in 1996. To manifest their love for each other, Mark and Claudine had tattoos of the other’s last name on their ankles. They broke up in 1998.

As reported by Pep.ph, Mark and Claudine had a tumultuous relationship characterized by Mark’s drug use (he was later rehabilitated) and her undergoing an abortion, which she also denied.

Nevertheless, Claudine declared that Mark was “a very good boyfriend” and that she was not blaming him for anything.

She herself is no stranger to controversy and the challenges of staging a comeback. In recent years, her efforts to rebuild her career were marred by the tumultuous breakup of her marriage to actor Raymart Santiago and her long-running feud with sister Gretchen Barretto.