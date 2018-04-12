Costs of the timing of UPCAT results

A perceived “delay” in the release of University of the Philippines’ College Admission Test results prompted applicants to complain that the wait was costing them as much as P10,000 because of the need to pay reservations fees in other universities.

The UP Office of Admissions had previously announced that the results would be out March to April but the test-takers were airing their concerns on social media by the first week of April as other universities proceeded with their enrollment schedules.

In a statement posted on the official UP website, Vice President for Public Affairs Jose Dalisay Jr. said that “there’s no delay” and “that the results will be released sometime in March or April given the very large number of applicants.”

The admissions test for the country’s premier university was administered in October 2017 with around 80,000 graduates of senior high school taking the test.

Someone explain to me why it’s bad for the kids to complain about the long wait on their UPCAT results considering that they need to confirm/reject other university offers, and waiting for the results might be risky in the case that they don’t pass? — Frank Cercado (@frankloncc) April 2, 2018

UPCAT Results, why delay the release of the results? Gusto nang parents naming malaman kung nakapasa ba kami o hindi. They’re paying for non-refundable reservation fees and we just want to know the truth! Hanggang ngayon nagchecheck pa yang machine niyo? — Miguel Antonio (@park_miggy) March 16, 2018

shs frens are graduating/have graduated already and still…no upcat results masyado na yata tayong pa-special @Official_UPD any further delay might wreck their personal timeline to pay other universities’ confirmation dahil sa kakaasa 😓 — ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@niddyfjr) April 6, 2018

the constant delay of upcat results’ release is bothering me. i don’t know if i should already accept or reject other universities 😐 — steve (@seahphire) April 7, 2018

UPCAT results dapat dati pa kayo lumabas hindi yung nagbayad na ang mga tao ng 10k reservation tapos delay pa kayo ng delay Syempre sa tingin niyo di niya kelangan mga students, sila nangangailangan sayo pero respeto naman sa hard-earned 10k hindi po yun barya — jannah (@nanJANNAHko4u) March 31, 2018

Following the slew of online criticisms, UP Board of Regents member Frederick Mikhail “Spocky” Farolan fired back on Facebook where he cursed at and called the students “ingrates”

In response to the many concerns raised by applicants, UP announced on its website that it would finally release the results on April 30, 2018.

Costly reservation fees



Reservation fees are required by schools to ensure an applicant’s slot once the enrollment period begins. This tends to be higher for private universities.

Most of them have already started to require students to settle fees for the upcoming school year.

De La Salle Univesity started on April 4 with a reservation fee of P10,000. According to their website, checks are not honored.

Ateneo de Manila University started on February 15 with a reservation fee of P10,000. Its website states they have two phases before a student gets and official reservation: pre-confirmation, February 15 to March 16, and confirmation, April 2 to 20.

Meanwhile, University of Sto. Tomas started on March 5 with a reservation fee of P5,000. it has already closed their reservation period on March 16.

These three universities have non-refundable reservation fees. However, if the students decide to enroll in the mentioned universities, it would be credited to their tuition fees. — Art by Uela Badayos

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the Dalisay statement that there was no delay in the release of the results.