Crossing party lines, over 50 House members call for resumption of GRP-NDFP peace talks

MANILA – Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate has expressed optimism the stalled peace negotiations between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) can resume, as at least 58 House members filed House Resolution 1803 to jumpstart the talks.

“This is very encouraging and we are calling on the Duterte administration to heed this call for a just peace. We are also urging our other colleagues to also co-author the resolution as there is a more urgent need and reason now to continue the GRP-NDFP peace process in the midst of escalating clashes between the military and the communist rebels,” said Zarate.

“Peace negotiations should continue even if both sides have not yet ceased armed hostilities. That is precisely why peace talks must proceed because the two sides are at war. The no cease-fire, no peace talks policy being pushed by the militarist elements in the cabinet practically negates the inherent purpose of a peace negotiation. It harks the nation back to Marcos’ failed military or militarist solution,” said the Davao-based solon.

“The best government policy to deal with the root causes of the armed conflict is through the peace talks and in implementing genuine agrarian reform and national industrialization,”he said.

“We are calling on all peace-loving people to intensify our earnest call for the government and NDFP to give the quest for a just and lasting peace a chance. This is not the time to abandon it, for the greater interest of our country and people,”he added.

“What can also be done, as earlier proposed, is for the simultaneous signing of the Comprehensive Agreement of Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) and the bilateral ceasefire so that the concerns of both parties and our people can already be effectively addressed,” said Zarate.