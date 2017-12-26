Cynthia Alexander is coming home to launch fifth album

When news of Cynthia Alexander’s decision to relocate to the United States broke in 2012, a mild sense of panic ensued and fans of the folk singer-songwriter flocked — possibly by the hundreds — to the venue where her send-off gigs were to take place, to catch her perform live for what they assumed would be the very last time.

Word got out that she was leaving to seek support for her music outside the country because she wasn’t receiving enough of it locally. Cynthia has since dispelled the rumor, saying that it really was not the case and that while the local music industry was not as lucrative as an artist would prefer, she was extremely grateful for the support loyal fans and friends have offered through the years.

Nevertheless, Cynthia left and has been based in Seattle, Washington ever since.

She flew back to Manila in 2015 for a guest performance at an event, but returned to the U.S. shortly after. Around that time, she came out and confessed the real reason for her departure — even going as far as admitting that migrating was a decision she and her partner, Stacey, had made together.

It’s been two years since fans in the Philippines saw her perform well-loved tracks from her albums, such as “Comfort In Your Strangeness,” “U and I” and “Intertwyne.” She also released a live album before she left.

Cynthia’s fans in the Philippines will be utterly pleased to discover that she will be coming back to the country not only to perform her greatest hits, but more importantly, to offer the gift of new music.

Cynthia Alexander will be performing in Manila to launch her fifth album “Even Such is Time.” The album was partly funded by an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign which she promoted through a Facebook post in October.

Folk world-pop group Ben & Ben will be Cynthia’s guest performers for her homecoming gig. Previously a two-guitar duo of brothers Miguel and Paolo Guico, it has evolved into a nine-piece ensemble that has reaped both commercial and critical acclaim, and whose songs “Leaves,” “Kathang Isip,” and “Ride Home” have garnered over a million streams each on Spotify.

Cynthia Alexander’s “Even Such Is Time” album launch will take place at the Music Museum on January 13, 2018. Gates open at 7pm. It is presented by Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) and SOS Movement, in partnership with Gabi Na Naman Productions and Vandals On The Wall.

Tickets are available through Ticketworld or through the OPM office at 631-1022 / 633 0640,;SOS Movement office at 6310771 / 09178017270; or Music Museum at 721 0635 / 721 6726.