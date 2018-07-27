What a dancing teacher’s performance shows about good student-teacher relationship

An elementary teacher taught his students a different lesson by dancing the famous K-Pop song “BBoom BBoom” by the dance group Momoland.

Jamil Andrew, who teaches at President Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School, was on point in his dance performance in front of his students as he recorded it on video.

According to him, it took courage to post the video on Facebook but he did it for the enjoyment of his students.

Referring to his students, he said, “Pasensya na, pinagbigyan ko lang mga anak ko.”

The teacher-student relationship

The video was an indication of how a teacher maintains a good relationship with his students. It showed Andrew being a good sport as he gamely granted the request of his students to dance to “BBoom BBoom” despite being an authority figure.

His willingness to dance, coupled with his evident fondness for his students by calling them as his “anak,” show that he generally enjoys a friendly relationship with them.

According to The Australian Society for Evidence Based Teaching, teachers should invest time and effort in creating “high-performance” relationships their with students if they want to make “a real and lasting difference” to the students’ lives.

The organization said that “when you have a good relationship with your students, they are more likely (to) feel positive about class and about school in general.”

“They are also more willing to have a go at hard work, to risk making mistakes, and to ask for help when they need it.”

Furthermore, if a student perceives a teacher as warm and caring, they will have an easier time adjusting to the school environment and earn higher grades as a result.

Gwen Dewar, Ph.D., a biological anthropologist, notes that children who experience good teacher-student relationships during their early years have less behavioral problems in the future.

“They show more engagement in the classroom and (have) better performance,” she observed.

The K-pop craze

The students were highly amused by his dance moves but this is not a surprise since Momoland’s “BBoom BBoom” is one of the most famous songs in the Philippine music charts.

It is currently number one on the “Top 30 Singles Chart” in the Philippines released by Music Weekly.

To thank their Filipino fans, Momoland members Nancy McDonie and Daisy Yoo released a video on Facebook three months ago.

Referring to their song being a hit in the Philippines, Daisy exclaimed, “It’s so new to us, we haven’t even made it number one yet in Korean music charts!”

The popularity of the song, it seemed, has reached the academic sphere as well. — Video from Jamil Andrew