DPWH resumes road reblocking on 7 roads in QC, Taguig City

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways-National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) will resume road repair and reblocking on seven road sections in the cities of Quezon and Taguig this weekend.

DPWH-NCR Director Melvin B. Navarro said that repair works will be undertaken starting at 11:00 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at:

• Quirino Highway, from STI Novaliches to Rockville, inner lane;

• Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA), from Seminary Road to Fema Road, 6th lane, and from K-10th Street to East Avenue, 1st lane from sidewalk, both northbound;

• Congressional Avenue, from San Beda Road to Visayas Avenue, 1st lane;

• Visayas Avenue, in front of PCOO, outer lane, southbound; and

• A. Bonifacio Avenue, crossing Sgt. Rivera, middle lane, southbound and Mauban Street, going to Sgt. Rivera, outer lane, northbound.

Road works will also be undertaken along the southbound direction of C-5 Road, from K0015+000 – K0014+(370) in Taguig City.

One-day curing concrete mix will be used for the repair so these roads will reopened at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018.