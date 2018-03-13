Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant overwhelmed with Manila fans

Currently in town to promote their hit Netflix series are Hollywood stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

Hailing from a family of actors, Barrymore has been acting since she was a child and rose to prominence with films like Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” and “Firestarter.”

After overcoming a troubled childhood that extended to her teens, Drew recovered and went on to resume her Hollywood career that reached its zenith with starring roles in films like “Scream,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Boys on the Side,” “50 First Dates,” “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angel: Full Throttle,” “Music and Lyrics,” the HBO TV movie, “Grey Gardens,” and most recently, “Blended.”

Now 43, Drew remains one of the most sought after leading ladies in Hollywood and together with Olyphant headlines the horror-comedy Netflix series, “Santa Clarita Diet” where she plays a suburban real estate agent who was medically transformed into a zombie. The series is now on its second season.

Not surprisingly, Drew, who first visited Manila two years ago to promote her Flower Beauty make-up line, was thrilled to be back as reflected on this Instagram immediately after her arrival.

During the red carpet premiere of “Santa Clarita Diet” held Monday at the SM Megamall, Drew was once again overwhelmed with the warm reception of fans for her and Olyphant.

Cut to… A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Mar 12, 2018 at 5:01am PDT

Olyphant, who plays Drew’s husband in the series also looks like he’s enjoying every minute of his brief stay in the Philippines. The Hawaii-born actor is best known for his lead role in the HBO Western series, “Deadwood” as well as for character roles like his villainous turn in “Die Hard 4.0: Live Free or Die Hard” starring Bruce Willis.

Following their Manila visit, the stars of “Santa Clarita Diet” is next headed to Thailand for its premiere there. The series has been getting favorable reviews from critics since it debuted last year.

Watch the trailer for the show’s second season here: